Star Trek: Picard’s John de Lancie Reveals Why Q Returns

John de Lancie returns as Q to trade wits with Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard Season 2. De Lancie had previously stated that the Q of Star Trek: Picard is a changed being from who he was when he first encountered the Enterprise‘s captain more than 30 years ago in Star Trek: The Next Generation. During a Trek Talks Marathon charity panel, de Lancie revealed what motivates Q in his return. “It isn’t, in fact, a Q of 34 years years ago,” he said (via Trek Movie). “It would be unseemly to be playing it that way. He’s older, more mature, a little more focused individual, with a very strong internal motivation and a desire to get Picard to do something. But if I tried to do it the way I acted back then, I think it wouldn’t be good. It is different, and it’s intended to be a little different.”

How does an omnipotent, seemingly immortal being mature? Well, based on de Lancie’s comments, it seems he’s still true to who he always has been.

“Well, I play a jerk, so it’s really easy to approach that yet again. It’s not difficult,” de Lancie joked during the telethon. “It was nice to do. It was not difficult to bring it up again. We all play pretty close to who we are… at least I am. The material had a lot of the same vibes about it… The intentions are still the same. I’m still Picard’s main squeeze. And I’m pushing.

“I am very concerned about recreating, that has a lot of potential disasters attached to it. So I said, “We are not trying to recreate something? We are going to move from here, forward?” And they said, “Yes, yes, yes.”

Previously, de Lancie told a fan via a Cameo video, “It’s been like 25 years, but I kind of found myself getting into the saddle really easily. It wasn’t difficult at all. But I must say it’s not the sort of Puck-ish, Mercutio of old. It’s a different Q this time. It’s what they wanted and I think that it makes sense. But Patrick and I have had a nice opening scenes and scenes with Brent and working with Jonathan Frakes. It’s been really interested and I am delighted. Who would have thought?”

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will debut on Paramount+ in February.