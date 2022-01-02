Star Trek: Picard’s Jonathan Frakes Teases Reunion With Next Generation Star in Season 2

Star Trek: Picard‘s second season will continue Jean-Luc Picard’s story after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Its trailer teased an adventure through time. It also revealed John de Lancie’s return as the nigh-omnipotent Q. Jonathan Frakes worked on Star Trek: Picard‘s first season. He directed two episodes and played William Riker in two more. Frakes returns for the show’s second season. He teased in a new interview that he’ll be sharing a scene with de Lancie’s Q and their fellow Next Generation alumnus Brent Spiner.

“I have a scene with he and Soong, who Brent [Spiner] plays on Picard,” Frakes tells CinemaBlend. “And it’s one of my favorite scenes of the season.”

Frakes also discussed what it’s like working with de Lancie. “Well, de Lancie has always been one of my favorite friends, but also one of my favorite actors,” Frakes says. “He’s beautifully cast as Q, and Q is one of the most complicated villains, arguably, with the Borg Queen. It’s always a pleasure to work with John on and off the set. The day I know is going to be fascinating because he’s a fascinating man in terms of his worldview and his experience as a sailor. It’s always a good day in terms of the between shots.”

From what Frakes says, it sounds like he was as close to being a part of Next Generation‘s core cast as a guest can come. “[John] de Lancie has always been a litmus test,” Frakes says. “I don’t know how many Next Gens he did, but every time he did, he sort of took the temperature of the company, and we all circled him in a way that we always felt he is a member of our core group.”

Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas take over as co-showrunners in the show’s second season. Frakes is directing multiple episodes of the new season. Michael Chabon, the showrunner of Picard‘s first season, wrote two episodes of the new season. Other returning cast members include Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, and Orla Brady. Annie Wersching joins the cast as the Borg Queen.

Are you looking forward to seeing Frakes and de Lancie reunited in Star Trek: Picard? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Star Trek: Picard returns for its second season on Paramount+ in February.