Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Wraps Filming, Teases Work on Season 3 Soon

Star Trek: Picard won't return for season two until next year on Paramount+ but as previously reported it seems like work on the second batch will roll right into the third, with work on season two having just wrapped up. This news comes from a crew member on the series, Digital Imaging Technician Ryan Kunkleman, who revealed in a post on Instagram that work on season two of the show had wrapped up and that work on season three could begin soon. Kunkleman's post included a photo of the slate for Star Trek: Picard which seemingly wrapped up its tenth episode this week.

"That’s a wrap on season 2 of @startrekpicardofficial," they wrote. "Such an amazing experience 12 year old Ryan would lose his mind if he knew he was going to get to work with @sirpatstew @jonathansfrakes Love this crew so much. Gonna miss those that had to leave for season 3." It was previously reported that even though a formal order for season three had not been given yet the studio allowed for the producers to begin working on the scripts. Word that both seasons would be shot back-to-back came from a previous interview, returning cast member John de Lancie who will appear as his Star Trek: The Next Generation character Q.

"Q is coming back," de Lancie said in a Cameo video earlier this year. "As a matter of fact, for the last two weeks I have been filming on Picard and really annoying Picard – really annoying him. [laughs] Patrick was delighted to see me for the first couple of days and after a couple of more days of really annoying scenes, he said, “So, how many episodes are you doing?” In other words, ‘When are you going to get out of my face?’ And the answer is six episodes. I think they are going to be coming out – actually, I don’t know. But we are shooting season two and three all at the same time right now."

De Lancie will appear alongside Patrick Stewart in the series which also has Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner among its cast. Just yesterday came news that a major addition to the show was happening with Runaways star Annie Wersching set to appear as the iconic Star Trek villain the Borg Queen.

Expect more news on Picard season two as well as all the other projects being worked on in the franchise next week when Star Trek Day kicks off on Wednesday, September 8th at 8:30 PM/7:30 PM CT. During the event Paramount+ will be holding a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day, providing two hours of new content tied to the various aspects of the franchise. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found here.

Star Trek: Picard Season Two debuts on Paramount+ in 2022. Star Trek: Picard Season One is now streaming on Paramount+.