Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Confirms When Season 3 Takes Place

Paramount+ is getting ready to premiere the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard early next year, and it's looking like it'll make fans of the franchise happy. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. During that same interview with Den Of Geek, the showrunner also revealed when the third season of Star Trek: Picard will take place.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 actually takes place not too far from the previous season, with Matalas confirming that it takes place "at least a year and a half to two years" after the second season. The showrunner also states that the third season starts off "in the 25th Century," marking some new territory for the franchise. While, we don't know exactly how the series will end it's sure to be a wild ride.

While the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer released at New York Comic Con called the story their "final mission," the crew seemed to differ on that account. When a fan asked the crew if this really is their final outing, McFadden responded by saying she be happy for it to go on "forever." Frakes noted that they're "not dead yet," with Sirtis wryly chiming in that they're "Just old."

Stewart said, "I know there are some Paramount+ people here and also from Paramount Pictures, we could still make a movie." This came after following his comments at San Diego Comic-Con when he replied to a fan with a resounding "yes" when asked if he'd like to make another Star Trek: The Next Generation movie.

Star Trek's head producer Alex Kurtzman, perhaps trying to prevent excitement from getting out of hands without any firm plans in place, replied, "I think that in some ways season three is that. But of course, I mean, look, if you guys love it, let's see what happens."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas previously expressed his excitement at reuniting the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. "I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," Matalas said in a press release. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard, along with all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on February 16th on Paramouint+.

What do you think about the series? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!