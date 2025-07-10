Fan-Favorite Star Trek Series’ Future Seems Bleak After Disappointing Update

When Paramount+ first launched back in March 2021, the streaming service quickly found success with its Star Trek offerings which included Star Trek Discovery. Eager to deliver more quality Star Trek content, Paramount+ began investing in new offerings, including Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Sadly, not all of the streaming service’s Star Trek titles were as successful, though. Star Trek: Prodigy, while a fan-favorite, was short-lived on Paramount+ and eventually licensed to Netflix. Now, TV Line reports that the show’s future has seemingly been decided.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek: Prodigy, which aired originally on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, was a hit among critics and fans alike earning a Fresh 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it looks as though a third season is not going to happen.. The show focused on motley crew of young aliens in the Delta Quadrant that happen upon an abandoned Starfleet ship named the U.S.S. Protostar. The first season aired on Paramount+ before it was canceled and saved by Netflix for a second season. Now, as the series prepares to leave Netflix later this year, it appears the show will need yet another home if a third season is to actually happen. That seems unlikely, though, as Paramount Global Content Distribution has reportedly billed Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy as the final season.

News of the show’s second cancellation comes as the show’s second season was recently nominated for an Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming by the Television Critics Association. The series will face off against stiff competition that includes the likes of Doctor Who, Heartstopper, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This marks the second time the show has been nominated for a Television Critics Association award, as Season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy was nominated in 2023, but ultimately lost the award to Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel.

The animated series was created by Kevin and Dan Hageman with the intention of bringing Star Trek to a younger audience with the series also airing on Nickelodeon. The show featured an all-star cast including Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, John Noble, Kate Mulgrew, Jimmi Simpson, Daveed Diggs, Jason Alexander, Robert Beltran, Jameela Jamil, and Wil Wheaton. While Prodigy’s future seems bleak, fans can still enjoy other Star Trek offerings on Paramount+, including Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Section 31 – the first Trek movie produced for the streaming service.

Fans are currently trying to find a way to save Star Trek: Prodigy and have created a petition following the success of their petition to save the series after Season 1. Unfortunately, though, with Star Trek: Prodigy having failed to be a hit among viewers for Netflix, unless the show finds a third home, it simply doesn’t seem as if it’ll happen.

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy has already been removed from Netflix. The second season, consisting of twenty episodes, will follow suite when it leaves the streaming service on January 1st, 2026. As of now, it’s unclear if – or where – fans will be able to stream the series once it leaves Netflix. Both seasons of Star Trek: Prodigy are, however, available now on Blu-Ray and DVD.