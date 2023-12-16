Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Gets an Update

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is ready for its Netflix debut. Creators Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman posted to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that they'd finished mixing the final episode of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2. The season will debut on Netflix, Star Trek: Prodigy's new streaming home, in 2024. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 will come to Netflix on Christmas Day, December 25th. Just mixed our final episode of #StarTrekProdigy S2," the Hagemans tweeted from their joint account. "Five incredible years of our lives have gone into Prodigy, and we could not be more proud of the work from our amazing team. May this series inspire and welcome all into the Star Trek Universe. S1 on #Netflix this Christmas!"

Star Trek: Prodigy began life on Paramount+, and aired on Nickelodeon. Paramount+ canceled the series and removed the first season from its library earlier this year despite having previously ordered the animated show's second season. Production on Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2, which was already underway, continued as the series' producers searched for a new home. Netflix, the streaming service that previously carried Paramount+'s Star Trek series in international markets before Paramount+ began its global rollout, picked Star Trek: Prodigy up, agreeing to host both the first and second seasons of the show. The Hagemans have previous experience working with Netflix from their time producing Trollhunters.

Star Trek: Prodigy Heads to Netflix

Paramount+ canceled Star Trek: Prodigy following in June and removed the first season from its streaming library despite having previously announced the second season of the Star Trek series for kids. However, work on the series' second season continues as Paramount looked to sell the series to another streaming service or television network.

The show's producers offered a glimpse at Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 during a panel at the annual Star Trek convention in Las Vegas earlier this year. The clip confirmed the return of Robert Picardo as the voice of his fan-favorite character from Star Trek: Voyager.

"Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together," Star Trek: Prodigy executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman in a statement when the show's move to Netflix was announced. "We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

"I've always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we're happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again," said Kate Mulgrew, the voice of Admiral Janeway.

What is Star Trek: Prodigy?

Star Trek: Prodigy follows the young crew of the U.S.S. Protostar, which the characters discovered on the prison colony of Tars Lamora, deep in the Delta Quadrant. Though aimed at younger viewers, Star Trek: Prodigy excited longtime Star Trek fans by bringing back Kate Mulgrew to voice Kathryn Janeway in both Hologram Janeway and Admiral Janeway forms

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast also included Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). The recurring voice cast includes Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).