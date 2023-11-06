Star Trek: Prodigy Nominated for Emmy Award

The series is getting some love ahead of its second season at Netflix.

One of the Star Trek franchise's most unusual journeys has another interesting turn: Star Trek: Prodigy has been nominated for an Emmy Award. The Star Trek brand page took to social media to congratulate the team behind the cancelled series for their Children's & Family Emmy Award nomination for Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program today. The series, which aired on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, was cancelled and pulled from the streaming platform earlier this year. Still, unlike other streaming projects that were shelved for tax credits, never to be seen again, Prodigy got a home media release. And, shockingly, a second season -- albeit not at Paramount+.

Enthusiasm for the series continued, resulting in a second season that's heading to Netflix in 2024. That will make it the first new Star Trek show to stream anywhere other than Paramount+ (or CBS All Access, its previous branding) in a market where Paramount+ has been available since the long-running sci-fi franchise entered the streaming era with Star Trek: Discovery in 2017.

"Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together," said executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman in a statement last month. "We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

You can see the "congratulations" post below.

Congratulations to the #StarTrekProdigy crew on their Children's & Family Emmy Award nomination for Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program! ✨ #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/Mj8Ta5MSNY — Star Trek (@StarTrek) November 3, 2023

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

Star Trek: Prodigy sees Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew returning as Kathryn Janeway, both as a hologram and as the flesh-and-blood original, now a Starfleet admiral. The voice cast also includes Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Also featured in the series are recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).

You can pick up Star Trek: Prodigy on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as buying it digitally on platforms like Apple and Vudu. The series isn't streaming for free anywhere (although it seems inevitable that it will head to Netflix soon).