Star Trek: Karl Urban Teases R-Rated Quentin Tarantino Movie

While the status of Star Trek 4 is still up in the air, at least one of the film’s stars is still looking forward to the franchise’s future, specifically Quentin Tarantino’s take on the franchise.

Speaking at the Trekonderoga convention, Star Trek film star Karl Urban teased what’s to come from Tarantino’s Star Trek movie.

“Quentin Tarantino went into [producer] J.J. [Abrams]’s offices and pitched him an idea for a Star Trek movie,” Urban said (via Trek Movie). “I know a little bit about what that is, and it’s bananas. So, they are writing that as well. He is currently making a film with Brad Pitt and [Leonardo] DiCaprio [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood]. So, it is going to be a year away from finishing that. So, it would be really rad to get to make a film with him. That would be a dream come true, he is definitely an auteur. Whether you like his films or not, he is a good filmmaker. And he makes interesting stuff. So, to me, that is when you get the best results.”

Urban went on to say that the film will be seeking an R-rating in order to fully sell how terrifying existing in outer space can be.

“You shouldn’t worry that it is going to be full of obscenity and stuff,” he said. “He wants an R-rating to really make those beats of consequence land. If it’s not PG, if someone gets sucked out into space, which we have all seen before, we might see them get disemboweled first…It allows some breadth…gives him some leeway to do that. To me, that was always one of the things I loved about what DeForest Kelley did. He would actually capture the horror of space. That look in his eyes of sheer terror always struck me when I was a kid.”

Urban has said that he’s confident that they’ll get to make Star Trek 4, but if that film doesn’t happen he’s happy just skip to Tarantino’s movie.

“I was personally delighted he was not only a Star Trek fan but also interested in working with our cast. It’s not only a new story, but he is just one of those filmmakers that has a very unique and specific vision. And he totally utilizes the camera to tell the story. I think he would make a great Star Trek movie, I really do,” Urban said. “I think that Tarantino would be able to do something quite unique. So, fingers crossed that will happen. It is in the hands of Paramount. If we don’t get to make [Star Trek 4] next year with Chris Hemsworth, then that’s ok, let’s make a really good Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie. You will have to wait longer, but it will be well worth it.”

