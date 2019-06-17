William Shatner Uses Star Trek Symbol on Mars to Dunk on Star Wars

Last week, NASA revealed a photo of Mars’ surface that shows what looks Star Trek‘s Starfleet insignia etched into the planet’s landscape. Many Star Trek fans basked in this cosmic validation of the sci-fi franchise. Original Star Trek star William Shatner used it as an opportunity to talk trash about rival franchise Star Wars.

Shatner retweeted the photo from NASA. He added, “Hey Star Wars! Will you hurry up your Rebel Scums? We beat you!” Star Wars didn’t take the slam lying down. The official Star Wars Twitter account tweeted back, “We’re ‘far far away’ from that tiny red planet” and included a GIF of Han Solo’s classic line, “Great, kid! Don’t get cocky.”

We’re ‘far far away’ from that tiny red planet. pic.twitter.com/pdZlJehflS — Star Wars (@starwars) June 13, 2019

The rivalry got more intimate when Star Wars star Mark Hamill commented on the NASA photo. Hamill didn’t see the resemblance in the Mars Starfleet delta. He tweeted, “Looks like a boomerang to me. #Meh.” Shatner responded to Hamill’s tweet by tweeting, “Don’t be jelly, Mark.” Hamill retorted “Actually- it looks more like a crescent roll, which are yummy with jelly! #LiveLongAndUnfollowMe.”

This isn’t the first time that Shatner and Hamill have traded tweets lately. Shatner got into Hamill’s timeline with some commentary on Hamill’s role as Chucky in the Child’s Play reboot.

“Happy to know that the next generation of youth will be deathly afraid of you,” Shatner tweeted. “You have become your father! Seriously, congratulations on the role.”

Shatner and Hamill have gone back and forth like this before. In March 2018, Hamill commented on their “rivalry.”

“Carrie [Fisher] said, ‘Follow William Shatner [on Twitter], he’s funny,’” Hamill recalled. “So I said, ‘Okay, I’ll follow him,’” Hamill recalled to Sway’s Universe. “Within two hours, there was a screenshot of ‘Mark Hamill followed you’ and he wrote, ‘A four-word horror story.’

“I said, ‘I don’t know how to take this really,’ because if it was a friend of mine, I’d say it was perverse humor or stuff like that. I think he wants to have a fun feud with me, I just don’t know where he’s coming from, because I think a feud’s gotta be mutual, it can’t just be one-sided. And I’m just not motivated. I’m a lover, not a fighter.”

One thing Hamill and Shatner have been on the same page about is getting Carrie Fisher a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In August 2018, Hamill tweeted, “How about replacing [Trump’s star] with someone who really earned it? Like Carrie Fisher.”

Shatner heard about the call and got involved. “Hey Star Wars is it true that Carrie Fisher does not have a star on the walk of fame?” If it is what are we going to do about it?” he tweeted. He followed up with a tweet saying, “I just asked a member of Carrie’s family if there are any issues. Again let’s see what they say first before we do anything.”

What do you think of Shatner dunking on Star Wars? Let us know in the comments.