New Star Trek Game Features Three Different Franchise Generations

Ever since Star Trek made its debut in 1966, the franchise has continued to explore the final frontier and introduce fans to a cosmic world full of beloved characters. Whether you are a fan of the original series, The Next Generation, the original Star Trek films, or the new wave of Star Trek films and TV, there’s likely something right up your alley within the franchise. Now, fans are getting a brand-new Star Trek game that is taking that to heart, as it features not one, not two, but three different generations of the franchise all in one game, and we can’t wait to play it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game is from Matagot and is titled Star Trek: Space Hunt. Space Hunt is a 2 vs 2 game that has one player as the Federation and one player as one of several villains, and the characters you play are pulled from three different eras of the Star Trek franchise (via The Dice Tower). You’ll be able to choose characters from the original Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Star Trek: Discovery, and your crew’s goal will be to stop the villain player from taking out your ship. Hurting or helping your cause is the fact that you are unable to see the other players’ board, thanks to the thematic double-sided screen that separates you. The game is set to make its gameplay debut later this year, and you can check out your first look at the game below.

Star Trek: Space Hunt Is Based On Another Fan Favorite Game

In Star Trek: Space Hunt, you’ll be able to choose a duo of characters and villains from multiple eras to face each other. The hero side includes original Star Trek’s Captain Kirk and Spock, The Next Generation’s Captain Picard and Data, and Discovery’s Captain Michael and Saru. On the villain’s side, you can play as Khan and his second in command, but the other two villain teams are still unknown.

Space Hunt is, at its core, a Star Trek version of the hit game Captain Sonar, but with some crucial upgrades and added abilities that embrace the franchise theme. In Captain Sonar, you and your teammates are in a submarine trying to locate the enemy’s submarine before it can take you down.

The roles are split between the crew members, and you all have to work together and play your role efficiently to track down the enemy and take out their sub, with roles including the Captain, Chief Mate, Radio Operator, and Engineer. While you are trying to track down the other submarine to attack them, you will also be attempting to avoid your opponent’s efforts to track you while also making repairs to your sub along the way.

In this version, you and your partner will be trying to take down the other team as you attempt to figure out where their ship is located in the vastness of space, but there seems to be only up to two players in this version, which is a Captain and their chosen right-hand ally. The cosmic aspect is where the game really leans heavily into its Star Trek theme, as just like in the films, shows, and comics, you will be able to do things like jump into hyperspace or hide the ship by cloaking, with other updates to the original game teased as well.

It was also mentioned that each Captain will have their own unique costs for skills, with one example given that a particular Captain will make it cheaper for your ship to cloak. This is also true of the villains most likely, and there’s an asymmetric element to many of the skills that have to be considered as well.

There’s currently no release date for Star Trek: Space Hunt, but it will be making its big gameplay debut at the UK Games Expo, which takes place on May 29 through May 31, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!