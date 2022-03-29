Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Promo Introduces Cadet Uhura

A new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds promotional video introduces fans to Cadet Nyota Uhura. Uhura was a member of the bridge crew in Star Trek: The Original Series, with the legendary Nichelle Nichols playing the Enterprise‘s communications officer. Celia Rose Gooding is playing a younger Uhura, fresh out of Starfleet Academy and serving under Captain Christopher Pike aboard the Enterprise in this prequel series. It’ll still be years before Captain James T. Kirk takes command of the ship, but perhaps he and Uhura will cross paths when Paul Wesley takes on the role of Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New World, which is currently filming. You can watch the video below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds brings back Star Trek: Discovery Season Two guest stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Pike, Spock, and Number One before Captain Kirk’s command of the USS. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds across the galaxy. The series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

On Star Trek Day, Paramount+ released a first look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The video featured Mount as Captain Christopher Pike wearing a newly designed gold Starfleet uniform reminiscent of the uniform worn by Captain James T Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series. More recently, Paramount released the first teaser trailer for the series.

Mount recently expressed confidence that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will delight fans of classic Star Trek. “I do think the spirit of our show is in its title,” Mount told Syfy Wire. “We’re going back to the big idea of the week, the new planet of the week. I think that in itself is going to be exciting for old school fans, as well as new ones.”

Akiva Goldsman wrote Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ premiere episode, based on a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners, with Goldsman also directing the premiere. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers, with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce the series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, and the Nordics. The series will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada, with additional announcements about international availability still forthcoming. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts on May 5th.