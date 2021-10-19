Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount Explains How the Series Will Excite Old School Fans

Anson Mount, star of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, is confident the will delight fans of classic Star Trek. Mount teased as much in July as filming began on . Now that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, all the remains for fans are to wait until the post-production team does its thing and the series can debut on Paramount+ sometime in 2022. Mount is also voicing Batman in DC’s , releasing today. While promoting the film, he went into more details about what he meant we he addressed Star Trek’s “old school” fans.

“Well, I think that tweet was a little misinterpreted. I was talking about episode 10, specifically,” Mount explained to SYFY Wire. “But I do think the spirit of our show is in its title. We’re going back to the big idea of the week, the new planet of the week. I think that in itself is going to be exciting for old school fans, as well as new ones.”

On Star Trek Day, Paramount+ released a first look at . The video showed Mount as Captain Christopher Pike wearing a newly designed gold Starfleet uniform. The fresh look is reminiscent of the uniform worn by Captain James T Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series. It also showed Pike sitting in the U.S.S. Enterprise‘s iconic captain’s chair. When asked which moment hit him harder, Mount had a clear winner.

“Oh, definitely sitting in the chair,” Mount said. “That moment…that caught me off guard. Because it was not a work day. I was just there as Anson in my own clothes and I sat down in the chair and it was in that moment that I flashed back to playing Star Trek as my make-believe game when I was like eight years old. Something about it was just really strangely emotional for me, and I’m still doing that. I don’t even know really how to articulate it, but it’s surreal and it’s weird… but it’s something that I’m so grateful for.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds sees Captain Christopher Pike at the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Star Trek: The Original Series. The show will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds come to Paramount+ in 2022.