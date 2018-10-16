‘Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Missions Continue’ Announced for 2019

IDW Publishing is offering Star Trek: The Next Generation fans a chance to catch up on all of Picard and crew’s comic book adventures with Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Missions Continue in 2019.

The $59.99, 568-age hardcover collects five Star Trek: The Next Generation comic book miniseries originally published by IDW Publishing, including The Space Between, Intelligence Gathering, The Last Generation, Ghosts, and Hive.

Here’s the cover and solicitation from IDW:

Star Trek: The Next Generation—The Missions Continue

Brannon Braga, Scott Tipton, Zander Cannon, and more (w) • David Messina, Gordon Purcell, and more (a) • Joe Corroney (c)

Follow the intergalactic adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D as they explore new worlds. Collects The Space Between, Intelligence Gathering, Last Generation, Ghosts, and Hive.

HC • FC • $59.99 • 568 pages • 7″ x 11″ • ISBN: 978-1-68405-421-3

Bullet points:

Advance solicited for March release!

Collects five complete graphic novels into one oversized hardcover edition.

The Space Between was the first Star Trek comic book series published by IDW Publishing when they obtained the license in 2007, just in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Written by David Tishcman and drawn by Casey Maloney, the series tells six one-shot, self-contained stories written as if they were lost episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Intelligence Gathering was the 2008 follow-up to The Space Between, written by David and Scott Tipton and drawn by David Messina. While each issue of the series is capable of standing on its own, an overarching mystery unfolds across each of the five chapters of the miniseries.

The Last Generation by Andrew Steven Harris and Gordon Purcell was the first of what IDW dubbed its “Myriad Universe” tales, taking place in an alternate reality from that of the television series. In this universe, the Klingons have conquered earth and Jean-Luc Picard is leading a human resistance movement. The discovery of the android Data, who recognizes this timeline as incorrect, could change everything.

Ghosts by Zander Cannon and Scott Dunbier begins as a typical rescue mission for the Enterprise but turns into something more when phantoms begin haunting the crew and foretelling Picard’s death.

Hive is written by Brannon Braga and serves as a capstone to the Borg storyline he helped write in Star Trek: Voyager. Co-written by Terry Matalas and drawn by Joe Corroney, Hive’s narrative is split between the Enterprise crew dealing with the Borg in the present day of the prime timeline and a future timeline where Locutus of Borg and the Borg Queen have assimilated much of the galaxy into the Borg Collective.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Missions Continue goes on sale in March 2019.