Star Trek: Voyager: To Lose the Earth Coming in October From Picard Co-Creator

While some Star Trek: Voyager cast members are teaming up to revisit old adventures, the crew is set to embark on a new adventure from the co-creator of Star Trek: Picard. Kirsten Beyer's latest Star Trek novel, To Lose the Earth, is a sequel to her previous Voyager novel, Architects of Infinity. The novel releases in October. In To Lose the Earth, "As the crew of the Full Circle fleet works to determine the fate of their lost ship, the Galen, a struggle for survival begins at the far edge of the galaxy. New revelations about Species 001, the race that built the biodomes that first drew the fleet to investigate planet DK-1116, force Admiral Kathryn Janeway to risk everything to learn the truth."

Beyer is co-creator of Picard, a staff writer on Star Trek: Discovery, and coordinates multimedia projects for the new era of Star Trek television shows, including comics, video games, and novels. She co-wrote Star Trek: Picard -- Countdown and several Star Trek: Discovery comics for IDW Publishing. To Lose the Earth will be her twelfth Star Trek: Voyager novel.

The novel is probably the closest thing fans are going to get to a true Star Trek: Voyager reunion anytime in the near future. Jeri Ryan returned to her Voyager role as Seven of Nine in the first season of Star Trek: Picard, but she and Kate Mulgrew, who played Capt. Kathryn Janeway, have expressed ambivalence towards the idea of ever reuniting for new Star Trek: Voyager adventures.

“Would I love to reunite with some of those characters? Sure, I think that'd be great,” Ryan told ComicBook.com. “I don't necessarily need to do a Voyager show again. I think that I've done that. But I'm not a writer. I can't really tell you anything... I'm having a great time on Picard. It’s a very happy set. It’s a very relaxed set, which has been great. I didn't have a phenomenal overall experience shooting Voyager. I don't look back on that as a super fun four years for me, unfortunately, so to be revisiting this character in a more pleasant work experience is great.”

When asked if she'd return for a Janeway series like Star Trek: Picard, Mulgrew stated, “I don’t know. It surprised me when Patrick came out on the stage—I was there that day—and announced it. It surprised me that he wanted to. But I think he knows it will probably have a shot at being quite a hit. And there’s no one who likes to work as much as Patrick Stewart. And for him it will probably be very successful. Picard was beloved. Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I don’t know what to say about Janeway. Seven years is a long time to play a character. I’m not sure that she would enjoy resuscitation. She was a very, very vibrant person, while she was."

