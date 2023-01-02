Star Trek: Picard Season 3's Soundtrack Contains Spoilers

Star Trek: Picard Season 3's soundtrack contains some spoilers for the season's plot, according to recent tweets by showrunner Terry Matalas. A fan on Twitter asked Matalas about possibly getting the Picard Season 3 soundtrack ahead of the season's premiere in February. Many fans, Matalas included, were hoping that the soundtrack might release in volumes, similar to how Disney has released the soundtracks for its Disney+ Star Wars series. Due to some Los Angeles union rules, that isn't an option for Picard Season 3. With only one release possible, Matalas says he's considering holding back the soundtrack until after the season ends to avoid spoilers.

"We are discussing," Matalas tweeted in reply to the fan. "We can only do one release, so we might wait so we don't spoil the end of the season. Some themes are spoilers. I initially wanted to do volumes but apparently we aren't allowed."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 soundtrack

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has a different composer than the previous two seasons, with Stephen Barton and Freddie Wiedmann replacing Jeff Russo. The season is looking to create a more traditional Star Trek sound. Matalas offered fans a preview of Barton's theme for the USS Titan-A, the season's new "hero ship." He has spoken previously about why he changed things for Picard's final season.

"If we were going to say this is the last Star Trek: The Next Generation film, or 10 of the last Star Trek: The Next Generation movies—because all the episodes are very different—then it needed to sound like that, too," Matalas told Den of Geek. "And that required Stephen Barton. Then, later in the season, the score gets so massive as the story grows that we had to bring in some help from Frederik Wiedmann, who's a brilliant composer as well. I grew up with legends [like] Jerry Goldsmith and James Horner. Not to mention Dennis McCarthy and Cliff Eidelman. All those Trek composers have nods."

When is the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 release date?

Paramount+ released a trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 with some surprising appearances by classic characters and villains. A trailer also revealed the season's premiere date. The first clip from the new season debuted on last week's episode of The Ready Room.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 debuts on Paramount+ on February 16th. The first two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.