Star Trek: Prodigy Finds Its Composer

Star Trek: Prodigy has found its composer. According to Film Music Reporter, Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia, Miss Arizona) will score the upcoming Nickelodeon animated series that brings back Kate Mulgrew as Capt. Kathryn Janeway. Melumad previously scored the Star Trek: Short Treks episode "Q & A." Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu) are developing the series, which follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. Kevin & Dan Hageman are executive producing the series, which is a co-production of CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry & Trevor Roth (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard), and Katie Krentz (Star Trek: Lower Decks) are also executive producers. Ben Hibon (Codehunters) serves directs, co-executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the series.

Mulgrew's return as her Star Trek: Voyager character was announced at New York Comic Con Metaverse. During the event, Mulgrew said, "I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said, “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

“Kate’s portrayal of Captain Janeway is truly iconic, and has resonated with a global audience for many years,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait to see her bring this character to life in a whole new way, while continuing to be an inspiration for both new and loyal fans.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is a new animated series in the works for Nickelodeon that is aimed at younger views. It is one of several Star Trek project currently in development as the franchise continues to expand. The CG-animated series will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021.