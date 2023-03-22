Star Trek Fans Celebrate William Shatner's 92nd Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

Today (March 22nd, 2023) is Wlliam Shatner's birthday, and fans are once again celebrating the life and achievements of the Star Trek icon. Shatner is turning 92 years old this year – a crazy reality-check, given how active the actor still is. In fact, Shatner is still such a sci-fi rockstar that he actually flew into space in 2021 to mark 90th year, and cement himself as the oldest living person to achieve space fight

As you can see from the reactions below, fans are joyusly celebrating everything that William Shatner has achieved in Star Trek – and beyond! 

Oh Captain, My Captain...

Still one of the greatest ficitional captains/leaders ever. And the handsomest.

Real-Life Rocketman

Sir Elton John may not have written this song about William Shatner, but there are few on Earth who embody it better!

Star Trek G.O.A.T.: Every Generation

Shatner's Star Trek fame extends across the entire franchise – from the 1960s to this day.

Peep the Highlight Reel

These clip videos only underscore how many great onscreen moments William Shatner has given us.

Love From The Home Country

Truly one of Canada's favorite sons.

The Headshot G.O.A.T.

William Shatner is an icon – right down to this legendary headshot.

Horror Icon

Even the Halloween franchise acknowleges that it in part owes William Shatner for everything that Michael Myers is now...

Mega Muppet Status

We all wish we will one day gain so much acclaim in likfe that we get an official Muppet made in our image.

Celebrate the True-Speak

Even, the words, from, William Shatner's mouth, are, ICONIC.

How William Shatner is Celebrating

Seriously: we hope he his scrolling his way through all this love, and it's giving him LIFE.

