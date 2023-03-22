Star Trek Fans Celebrate William Shatner's 92nd Birthday

Today (March 22nd, 2023) is Wlliam Shatner's birthday, and fans are once again celebrating the life and achievements of the Star Trek icon. Shatner is turning 92 years old this year – a crazy reality-check, given how active the actor still is. In fact, Shatner is still such a sci-fi rockstar that he actually flew into space in 2021 to mark 90th year, and cement himself as the oldest living person to achieve space fight!

As you can see from the reactions below, fans are joyusly celebrating everything that William Shatner has achieved in Star Trek – and beyond!