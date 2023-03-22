Star Trek Fans Celebrate William Shatner's 92nd Birthday
Today (March 22nd, 2023) is Wlliam Shatner's birthday, and fans are once again celebrating the life and achievements of the Star Trek icon. Shatner is turning 92 years old this year – a crazy reality-check, given how active the actor still is. In fact, Shatner is still such a sci-fi rockstar that he actually flew into space in 2021 to mark 90th year, and cement himself as the oldest living person to achieve space fight!
As you can see from the reactions below, fans are joyusly celebrating everything that William Shatner has achieved in Star Trek – and beyond!
Oh Captain, My Captain...
Happy 92nd Birthday to William Shatner! pic.twitter.com/PZP0G8oLJJ— Classic Hollywood(GP) (@CHC_1927) March 22, 2023
Still one of the greatest ficitional captains/leaders ever. And the handsomest.
Real-Life Rocketman
WILLIAM SHATNER celebrates his 92nd birthday today 🥳🎂
Here is his bonkers 1978 rendition of ELTON JOHN’S ROCKETMAN.March 22, 2023
Sir Elton John may not have written this song about William Shatner, but there are few on Earth who embody it better!
Star Trek G.O.A.T.: Every Generation
Happy Birthday William Shatner! here he is getting in on a selfie with the TNG crew @StarTrek pic.twitter.com/JKlsFNAN5h— Trekkie David (@davidmcgeoch9) March 22, 2023
Shatner's Star Trek fame extends across the entire franchise – from the 1960s to this day.
Peep the Highlight Reel
Actor William Shatner is 92 today.@ABC archive footage shows him talking about his evolving role in the 'Star Trek' franchise. https://t.co/7lElWT4rNR pic.twitter.com/SJbzNpkjks— ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2023
Happy birthday William Shatner! 🎉 He is a man of many faces, and today we want to celebrate some of his best. #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/DBowZ5dKNL— MeTV (@MeTV) March 22, 2023
These clip videos only underscore how many great onscreen moments William Shatner has given us.
Love From The Home Country
Canadian actor, William Shatner, celebrates his 92nd birthday today. Happy birthday William! pic.twitter.com/0cWVH0mNce— Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) March 22, 2023
Truly one of Canada's favorite sons.
The Headshot G.O.A.T.
Today in 1984, William Shatner symbolically gives every other actor in the world the finger by taking the first perfect headshot. pic.twitter.com/aaWtrtM8UG— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 22, 2023
William Shatner is an icon – right down to this legendary headshot.
Horror Icon
Happy Birthday to William Shatner AKA the man who gave us one of the most iconic masks in horror history #Halloween #MichaelMyers pic.twitter.com/N1tgljaUZi— HalloweenVerse (@HalloweenVerse) March 22, 2023
Even the Halloween franchise acknowleges that it in part owes William Shatner for everything that Michael Myers is now...
Mega Muppet Status
Sure, William Shatner appeared on Muppets Tonight in the 90s, but only Sesame Street did a #WilliamShatner Muppet: pic.twitter.com/eYssijaDZ2— Muppet Wiki ✪ (@MuppetWiki) March 22, 2023
We all wish we will one day gain so much acclaim in likfe that we get an official Muppet made in our image.
Celebrate the True-Speak
It's International Talk Like William Shatner Day. It's, international, because they probably observe it, in both, Canada, and the US. #williamshatner #talklikewilliamshatner #talklikewilliamshatnerday pic.twitter.com/zBkItSZ0Rp— Happy Cans - Trash Can Cleaning Service Gilbert AZ (@HappyCansAZ) March 22, 2023
Even, the words, from, William Shatner's mouth, are, ICONIC.
How William Shatner is Celebrating
The birthday of legend #WilliamShatner is as good an excuse as any to repost the Most Important Picture Ever Taken. pic.twitter.com/CCflzgDMrw— Jim Krieg (@jim_krieg) March 22, 2023
Seriously: we hope he his scrolling his way through all this love, and it's giving him LIFE.