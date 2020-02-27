Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Virtual Production Supervisor Explains How They Filmed Space Fights

Star Wars fans have to wait until October for the second season of Disney+'s first big hit, The Mandalorian. Thankfully, there's still plenty of content about the show circulating from Mando and Baby Yoda gracing the latest covers of Empire Magazine to fun information from the show's crew being shared on social media. Ian Milham, a Virtual Production Supervisor for ILM Visual Effects, recently gave some behind-the-scenes explanations for certain scenes in the series, and he's still sharing fun information about how specific moments were brought to life. Milham's latest post explained how they made space fights during the show.

Here's what Milham said in his tweet: "For space fights, we populated the scene with lasers and explosions in different quadrants and distances, hooked them up to custom buttons on the iPad, and let the director go to town. Like playing X-Wing vs. TIE on a 70 ft screen." You can check out the post below:

For space fights, we populated the scene with lasers and explosions in different quadrants and distances, hooked them up to custom buttons on the iPad, and let the director go to town. Like playing X-Wing vs. TIE on a 70 ft screen. pic.twitter.com/HwnccQ2ukp — Ian Milham (@Monkey_Pants) February 25, 2020

In addition to this tweet, Milham also shared the following this week:

If you look closely, you can see the dude on the left with the mocap stick rotating it. We parented the whole world to that stick so the director could dynamically tumble it as Gideon tried to shake Mando off his TIE, giving us great lighting and reflections. pic.twitter.com/MHMwbOcDlM — Ian Milham (@Monkey_Pants) February 24, 2020

"If you look closely, you can see the dude on the left with the mocap stick rotating it. We parented the whole world to that stick so the director could dynamically tumble it as Gideon tried to shake Mando off his TIE, giving us great lighting and reflections," he wrote. Pretty neat!.

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

