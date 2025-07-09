Star Wars Black Series and TVC Re-Issues: Starkiller, Darth Malgus, and More Are Back

A new wave of Hasbro Star Wars the Black Series and The Vintage Collection figure re-issues are now available for those that missed them the first time around. The figures include Black Series Darth Malgus, Starkiller, and a Phase II Clone Trooper along with a TVC Darth Revan figure. These figures were initially released in 2023 or 2024 and have been unavailable for some time, but you can get a fresh pre-order in via the links below.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars Black Series and TVC Re-Issues see at Entertainment Earth

New and Upcoming Hasbro Star Wars Releases

Back in June, Hasbro revealed a ton of new Black Series and TVC releases, including the Black Series Anakin vs Obi Wan set that will be available at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. A breakdown of the reveals can be found below, and you can find additional details and images for the upcoming releases right here.