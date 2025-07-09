Star Wars Black Series and TVC Re-Issues: Starkiller, Darth Malgus, and More Are Back

A new wave of Hasbro Star Wars the Black Series and The Vintage Collection figure re-issues are now available for those that missed them the first time around. The figures include Black Series Darth Malgus, Starkiller, and a Phase II Clone Trooper along with a TVC Darth Revan figure. These figures were initially released in 2023 or 2024 and have been unavailable for some time, but you can get a fresh pre-order in via the links below.
- Star Wars The Black Series Darth Malgus 6-Inch Action Figure ($33.99): This Darth Malgus figure from the Star Wars: The Old Republic video game was originally a Star Wars Day 2023 release.
- Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper Figure: ($24.99) This figure is inspired by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series and was also a Star Wars Day 2023 release.
- Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Starkiller Action Figure ($24.99): This Starkiller figure is inspired by the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game and was initially released in 2023 as part of Hasbro’s 10/27 and London Comic Con collection.
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Darth Revan Figure ($16.99): This Darth Revan figure is inspired by the Knights of the Old Republic video game and was initially released for SDCC 2023.
Star Wars Black Series and TVC Re-Issues
New and Upcoming Hasbro Star Wars Releases
Back in June, Hasbro revealed a ton of new Black Series and TVC releases, including the Black Series Anakin vs Obi Wan set that will be available at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. A breakdown of the reveals can be found below, and you can find additional details and images for the upcoming releases right here.
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader’s Tie Advanced Ship
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Snowtrooper 4-Pack
- Star Wars: The Black Series The Ronin Figure
- Star Wars: The Black Series Jedi Temple Guard Figure
- Star Wars: The Black Series Barriss Offee Figure
- Star Wars: The Black Series Night Trooper (Halloween Edition) Figure – Fall 2025
- Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Royal Guard (Halloween Edition) Figure – Fall 2025
- Star Wars: The Black Series Dathomir Witch (Halloween Edition) Figure – Fall 2025
- Star Wars: The Black Series Anakin Skywalker & Obi-Wan Kenobi Figures – SDCC 2025
- BONUS: The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker 3-Pack Is Now Available via The Disney Store (Former Pulse Exclusive)