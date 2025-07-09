One of Star Wars’ Biggest Shows May Be Done as Insider Reports Bad News

In the years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the Star Wars franchise has been absent from movie theaters but keeps delivering new stories to fans through TV shows. One of the more prominent series released during this time was Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which saw Ewan McGregor reprise his fan-favorite role from the prequel trilogy. Some have been hopeful that the show could be renewed for a second season, depicting more of Kenobi’s life in exile on Tatooine. Unfortunately, it sounds like viewers will have to make do with just the single season, as there are no plans for any kind of continuation.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider reported that there are “no plans” for an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 (hat tip ComingSoon). This update comes on the heels of rumors suggesting a second season of the show was in the works at Lucasfilm.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered back in 2022. Serving as a bridge between the prequel and original trilogies, the story picks up years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, chronicling the titular Jedi’s mission to save a young Princess Leia Organa. Obi-Wan Kenobi broke Disney+ viewership records and earned positive reviews from critics, making it a considerable success for the streamer.

Lucasfilm always billed Obi-Wan Kenobi as a miniseries (the packaging on the Blu-ray release says “the complete series” as opposed to “Season 1”), but McGregor has been hopeful he could get a chance to return to the franchise again. In particular, the actor would be interested in exploring Obi-Wan’s adventures during the Clone Wars, getting a chance to don the Jedi’s trademark armor in live-action.

As Lucasfilm starts ironing out its future movie slate (The Mandalorian & Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter are set to come out the next couple of summers), it’s time for Star Wars TV shows to face an uncertain future. Currently, the only live-action Star Wars series in the works is Ahsoka Season 2, which is now in production. With this in mind, it perhaps isn’t too surprising to hear Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 isn’t in development. Lucasfilm may be figuring out which stories they want to pursue on the small screen before making official announcements. There’s also the fact that Disney told Andor creator Tony Gilroy that “streaming is dead,” implying that the studio could scale back output in that medium. Moving forward, there might be more of an emphasis on theatrical films.

On one hand, it’s disappointing to know Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 may never happen. McGregor is excellent in the role, and as Hayden Christensen’s recent reprisals of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader have shown, it’s still possible to find compelling material to explore in Star Wars’ legacy characters. There could be another interesting story about Obi-Wan to tell, especially since there are several years between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: A New Hope on the franchise timeline. At the same time, so much of Obi-Wan’s life has already been explored in multiple films, TV shows, and other mediums of canon. As Star Wars looks to the future, it’s arguably better to give new characters a chance to shine in the spotlight rather than constantly revisiting old favorites. If the franchise is to continue on, reinvention is key. Obi-Wan had several moments, and now it’s time for a new generation to guide the galaxy far, far away on screen.