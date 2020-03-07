Star Wars: Diego Luna's Comments About Jabba the Hutt Continue to Haunt Him

Disney+ debuted Star Wars: The Mandalorian last year, but it's not the only live-action Star Wars series on the streaming service's lineup. There will soon be a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was released back in 2016. The show will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and see the return of K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). Back when Luna was doing press for Rogue One, he revealed that he really wanted to touch Jabba the Hutt. He made the comment once, and it spiraled into something he's now frequently asked about during interviews. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon played multiple clips of Luna talking about touching Jabba.

“The texture of Jabba’s belly,” Luna explained. “But that was one interview! Then I was asked and asked and asked about Jabba. It suddenly started to feel like I was in love with Jabba. It’s not, I’m sorry!” The actor then faced the camera to proclaim, “I am not in love with Jabba. That was one big mistake I made.” He added, “I have like seven Jabbas at home. Everyone gives me Jabbas. ‘What’s the best gift for Diego? He turned 40, oh, your Jabba!’ No!” You can check out the interview below:

During the interview, Fallon asked Luna if Jabba would be appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series. “I hope baby Jabba," Luna replied. It’s all about babies.” While there's been no official baby Jabba in the Star Wars universe, concept art for the character did go viral earlier this year.

In a previous interview with StarWars.com, Luna was asked if Cassian will finally get the chance to touch Jabba and he replied, "I mean, I didn't put it in the contract again because I'm an idiot. But I really hope so. I'm just here to do that. I'll do everything else to just touch Jabba."

Recently, Luna admitted it was "hard" knowing his Star Wars role as Cassian in the upcoming spin-off would be short-lived, but the actor is excited to explore the background of his character, and he's not afraid to get his hands dirty.

"I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started. I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe," Luna told Variety. "Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great."

"It was hard to start a film knowing you were gonna die so fast," Luna added of the definitive ending for Andor at the close of Rogue One, "but now we can talk about what happened earlier."

Stay tuned for more news about the Rogue One prequel series.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.