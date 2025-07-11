George Lucas Heads to SDCC Hall H for the First Time (but It’s Not What You Think)

A legend of the film industry is set to attend San Diego Comic-Con this year, as George Lucas will be in Hall H for the first time in his illustrious career. While Hall H is commonly associated with showcases promoting upcoming genre films, Lucas is coming in support of a different kind of project. According to The Wrap, he will be part of the panel titled “Sneak Peek of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art,” a museum Lucas co-founded with his wife Mellody Hobson that celebrates various mediums of visual storytelling. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro and artist Doug Chiang will join Lucas on the panel, which will be moderated by Queen Latifah.

“The panel of iconic creators will discuss the power of illustrated stories and the role of narrative art in society,” reads the official description of the panel. “From ancient cave drawings and hieroglyphics to paintings, murals, illustrations, comics, digital media and sculptures, this panel will delve into the universal language of illustrated storytelling.”

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be located in Los Angeles. It is currently scheduled to open at some point in 2026. Among the mediums spotlighted will be painting, still photography, comics, and video.

Though Marvel Studios is skipping Hall H this year, San Diego Comic-Con 2025 still has plenty of high-profile panels for attendees to check out. In addition to Lucas, DC Studios co-head James Gunn and the cast of Peacemaker will be on hand to promote the show’s upcoming second season. Amazon will be in Hall H for the first time for Project Hail Mary, an upcoming sci-fi film starring Ryan Gosling, and Disney is hosting a panel for Tron: Ares and Predator: Badlands.

While Lucas has never been to Hall H before, his trip to Comic-Con this year will be something of a full-circle moment for him. Comic-Con was a key venue for the original Star Wars, as marketing director Charley Lippincott promoted the film there, raising awareness for what was seen at the time as a very risky investment. Now, Lucas will be there himself to give people a sneak peek at his latest endeavor, and it’ll be fascinating to see what he shares. Lucas is obviously passionate about the arts. Throughout his filmmaking career, he was always looking for ways to push the envelope of what was possible. His museum sounds like it will be an interesting trip through the history of visual storytelling, showing visitors how far we’ve come over the years.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art preview should be a change of pace for the Hall H crowd, as the panels in that room are typically punctuated by exclusive trailers and sizzle reels designed to hype up the crowd for a new movie or show. Lucas’ panel seems like it will be more of a conversation about the importance of art and storytelling in our world and why it means so much to people like Lucas, del Toro, and Chiang that pieces be preserved. People go to events like Comic-Con because they love storytelling mediums like comics and films, so this panel could be a special and poignant moment for attendees.