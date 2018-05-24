Now that Solo: A Star Wars Story is flying into theaters, it’s officially the tenth film in the Star Wars library. You hear that? The big 1-0. We’re in double digits now, so we’re celebrating by figuring out exactly where it stacks up compared to everything else in the Star Wars canon. That’s right, today is the day we’re going to get to the bottom of it by ranking, in order from worst to best, the 10 Best Star Wars movies!

What’s your favorite Star Wars movie? (We already know the answer). But go ahead and tell us in the comments so we can celebrate it together. If you’re curious to see where we ranked everything else, please check out the video at the top of the article!

10. Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Kicking off the list at No. 10 is Episode II: Attack of the Clones. That’s right… essentially, it’s the worst Star Wars movie of them all. And you know we’re right unless you happen to be one of the zero people who enjoyed Anakin’s monologue about sand.

9. Episode I: The Phantom Menace

No. 9 is Episode I: The Phantom Menace. This one seems a little too easy, and a lot of fans out there consider it to actually be the worst of the Star Wars films, but it’s isn’t. Yeah, we all hate Jar Jar Binks to the point where it’s a running gag and little Anakin is annoying (poor guy), BUT… Darth Maul. Right? Easily of the coolest antagonists of the prequels, the threeway light saber fight between Maul and Obi-Wan and Qui Gon Jinn

8. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

No. 8 is Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. This movie was almost good enough to forgive the past sins of Episodes I and II – the unmasking of the Emperor Palpatine, the fight between Obi-Wan and Anakin, but then… it happened… in one shot, the newly built Darth Vader, the scourge of space feared across the galaxy, screamed “Nooo!” into the sky like some cliche cartoon villain and nearly ruined what had, up until that point, been a pretty solid Star Wars flick.

7. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

At No. 7 is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The first anthology movie was well done, including a scary cameo by Darth Vader, but it was all a little anticlimactic considering we all knew how it was going to end.

6. Solo: A Star Wars Story

In the sixth spot is Solo: A Star Wars Story. After a lot of supposed behind-the-scenes drama and speculation, fans were concerned that Solo was going to be a bust. Thankfully, it turns out, it’s far from that – while the prequel isn’t perfect, it’s still a very fun movie, at least, it’s as much fun as a movie about Han Solo without Harrison Ford can be.

5. Episode VII: The Force Awakens

This movie did a great job introducing new characters like Rey and Finn alongside some old favorites. But as many fans have pointed out, the plot also feels strikingly similar to A New Hope.

4. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

No. 4 – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. There’s so much awesome stuff here – Han Solo in carbonite, Leia’s slave-kini, Vader redemption… but it’s also a little silly seeing the Ewoks best the storm troopers.

3. Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Arguably the most divisive movie for many Star Wars films. While some fans admired the fact that the movie boldly went against the mold, others (even Mark Hamill himself) were put off by the fact that the movie went up against all of the classic Star Wars tropes, but if there’s one thing we can all agree on – Rey and Kylo Ren up against Snoke was an instant classic of a scene the moment we saw it.

2. Episode IV: A New Hope

No. 2 – Episode IV: A New Hope. You knew the OG Star Wars was going to rank at the top of the list, only to be outdone by –

1. Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back