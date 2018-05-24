Now that Solo: A Star Wars Story is flying into theaters, it’s officially the tenth film in the Star Wars library. You hear that? The big 1-0. We’re in double digits now, so we’re celebrating by figuring out exactly where it stacks up compared to everything else in the Star Wars canon. That’s right, today is the day we’re going to get to the bottom of it by ranking, in order from worst to best, the 10 Best Star Wars movies!
10. Episode II: Attack of the Clones
9. Episode I: The Phantom Menace
8. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
No. 8 is Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. This movie was almost good enough to forgive the past sins of Episodes I and II – the unmasking of the Emperor Palpatine, the fight between Obi-Wan and Anakin, but then… it happened… in one shot, the newly built Darth Vader, the scourge of space feared across the galaxy, screamed “Nooo!” into the sky like some cliche cartoon villain and nearly ruined what had, up until that point, been a pretty solid Star Wars flick.
7. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
6. Solo: A Star Wars Story
5. Episode VII: The Force Awakens
4. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
3. Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Arguably the most divisive movie for many Star Wars films. While some fans admired the fact that the movie boldly went against the mold, others (even Mark Hamill himself) were put off by the fact that the movie went up against all of the classic Star Wars tropes, but if there’s one thing we can all agree on – Rey and Kylo Ren up against Snoke was an instant classic of a scene the moment we saw it.