Ahsoka Season 2 Needs to Highlight This Rebel’s Legacy

Star Wars: Ahsoka was highly anticipated long before the series premiered on Disney+ for many reasons. Ahsoka Tano has been a fan-favorite character since she made her debut in the 2008 animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. But her story continued long after The Clone Wars ended, as Ahsoka played a vital role in the 2014 animated series, Star Wars Rebels. With the way that Rebels ended, it was clear that Ahsoka’s journey was far from over, as she and Sabine Wren set off to search for their lost friend, Ezra Bridger. Ahsoka picked up years after the end of Rebels, but continued that storyline with Ahsoka and Sabine having fallen out during their time together looking for Ezra.

Ultimately, Ahsoka and Sabine succeeded in their mission by delivering Ezra from exile back to the known Star Wars galaxy. However, Ezra was lost for at least ten years, meaning he has a lot to catch up on in Season 2 of Ahsoka; primarily, discovering that his beloved departed master, Kanan Jarrus, lives on in the form of Kanan and Hera Syndulla’s son, Jacen.

Why Kanan Jarrus’s Impact on the Galaxy Is so Significant

Kanan Jarrus (voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Ezra Bridger (voiced by Taylor Gray) in “Star Wars Rebels”

While Kanan’s son is certainly worthy of carrying his late father’s legacy, that will not be possible without Ezra. Kanan was the one who initially found Ezra in Rebels on Ezra’s home planet of Lothal and recognized not only his potential as a rebel, but that he was Force-sensitive as well. Immediately taking Ezra under his wing, Kanan trained his padawan in the same way he was once trained by his own master, Depa Billaba, before the tragic events of Order 66 cut Kanan’s training short and forced him to go on the run to survive.

Kanan and Ezra’s bond became stronger and stronger over the time they spent together, both of them learning from each other in ways the two once-solitary Jedi desperately needed. By taking Ezra in, Kanan also introduced him to the rest of the Ghost crew — Hera Syndulla, Captain of the Ghost and eventual General of the Rebel Alliance; Chopper, Hera’s faithful and oftentimes unpredictable droid; Zeb Orrelios, a Lasat warrior who believes he is the last of his species; and Sabine Wren, a young Mandalorian artist who formerly worked as a weapons expert for the Empire before she realized the truth behind their treachery. Ezra was orphaned at the age of 7 and lived on the streets, unable to fully trust anyone or call any place home until he met Kanan and his new, found family on the Ghost.

Although initially unsure of his ability to teach a fledgling Jedi due to his own unfinished training, Kanan himself grew more in tune with the Force and his true identity as a Jedi the more he trained Ezra. Ultimately, Kanan sacrificed himself for the Ghost crew, leaving Ezra behind as his successor in the Force. Kanan died without knowing that his love, Hera, was pregnant with their son, leaving behind another successor, this time by blood.

Ezra’s Return Will Continue Kanan’s Legacy

Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in “Ahsoka” on Disney+

In the events of Ahsoka, Jacen appears to be around 10 to 12 years old, and shares his mother’s thirst for adventure and tenacity for flying, taking up the co-pilot seat that his father once occupied. Ahsoka also confirms that Jacen is strong with the Force, though it’s clear that Hera has not divulged too much information to her son about his father being a powerful Jedi. Given the fact that Kanan’s life was disrupted at a young age and then eventually cut short later in life simply for being a Jedi, it makes sense as to why Hera might be reticent to let her young son know everything there is to know about being a Jedi. However, with Ezra’s return and reunion with Hera, there is no one better to guide Jacen in the beginnings of his Jedi training than Kanan’s own former padawan.

The likelihood of Ezra — who, like Kanan, is superbly talented in his connection with the Force in a way that other Jedi are not — training his former master’s son in Season 2 of Ahsoka is high, especially given the fact that Jacen’s abilities were heavily highlighted in the first season. Jacen is so sensitive to the Force that he could hear and sense Ahsoka fighting Anakin in the World Between Worlds — a plane of existence untethered to reality, time, or space, created by the Force itself. Ezra himself has experienced the World Between Worlds as well, and thus would be the perfect Jedi to guide Jacen in navigating the mysterious ways of the Force.

In Episode 5 of Ahsoka, when Anakin appears to his former apprentice to guide her in her journey, he explains the importance of the master-apprentice relationship, “Ahsoka, within you will be everything I am. All the knowledge I possess. Just as I inherited knowledge from my master, and he from his. You’re a part of a legacy.”

By taking Jacen on as his padawan, Ezra would be able to pass along everything he learned about being a Jedi from Kanan, thus keeping Kanan’s legacy alive in the son he tragically never lived to meet.