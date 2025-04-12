Steam Sale Discounts Entire Classic Series From $85 to $1

A new Steam sale has discounted an entire classic series from $85 to $1, thanks to a 99% discount that is available for a limited time. The new Steam deal specifically comes the way of Fanatical, which means it is both available for a limited time as well as supplies last. Details on the former are not disclosed, but supplies remain available and the deal thus is currently live. And as long as it is live, Steam users can score six games, plus two DLCs, for just $1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Steam users can currently nab — thanks to the aforementioned Steam deal on Fanatical — the Oddworld Complete Collection for just a single dollar. This collection includes Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysse, Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus, Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath, Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty, Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Alf’s Escape DLC, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Scrub Abe Costume – DLC, and Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition.

For those unfamiliar with the Oddworld series, it debuted back in 1997 via the aforementioned Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysse, one of 1997’s best games and a PS1 exclusive at launch. The following year, it got a sequel: Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, another PS1 exclusive and just like its predecessor, one of the best games of its year, 1998. Then there were two Game Boy spin-offs, Oddworld Adventures and Oddworld Adventures 2, released in 1998 and 2000, respectively. Neither of these games are included because they never came to PC. That said, they are not part of the core series.

The next release in the series and the next core installment came in 2001, when Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee dropped. Unlike its predecessors, the third game was notably an Xbox exclusive when it released. It also wasn’t quite as well received, marking the first dip in quality from the series. Then came the fourth installment in 2005, another Xbox exclusive, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath, which restored the series’ critical acclaim and brought it back to the Game of the Year conversation.

While spin-offs are not included in the package, Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty is. This was the next release from the series, in 2014, however it is not part of the five-game core series, and this is because it is a remake of the first game. It notably brought the series back to its PlayStation exclusive roots, as it was a PS4 exclusive when it released.

All of this concluded in 2021, when the latest release in the series, Oddworld: Soulstorm released as a sequel to 2014’s Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty. This was the fifth and final game in a planned five-game series. It was notably a PlayStation exclusive again, but unfortunately not a great final act from developer Oddworld Inhabitants, as it is the worst received game in the nostalgic series.

As for Steam Deck compatibility, it varies from game to game, with some games running better on the handheld Valve machine than others. For more Steam coverage — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals like this one — click here.