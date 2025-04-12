Nintendo Switch Game Normally $60 on Sale for Just $6

A Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $60 on the Nintendo eShop is currently 90% off, which means it is on sale for just $6. This is arguably the best deal on the Nintendo Switch eShop right now, however, it is only available until April 25. The Nintendo Switch game is set to be forward compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, so those without a Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED, but who plan on getting the Switch 2 in June, can make an account ahead of this and score a great deal. For now, it is only speculation, but the expectation is that once the Nintendo Switch 2 is out some of these ultra dirt cheap Nintendo eShop deals will vanish.

The Nintendo Switch game in question hails from 2022, and from studio Bamtang Games and publisher GameMill Entertainment. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the Nintendo Switch game is more specifically Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, a sequel to the 2018 and 2020 games before it.

The 70-rated Nintendo Switch game notably requires 5.9 GB of space to download. For this, and $6, Nintendo Switch users will receive a game that is about 4-6 hours long, however, the multiplayer and co-op modes add a ton of replayability, and are arguably the main offering.

“Rebuilt and re-imagined from the ground up, Nickelodeon Kart Racers returns – bigger and better than ever,” reads an official description of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Featuring a cast of over 40 iconic characters, drift, slide and boost your way to the finish line on tracks inspired by legendary Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more!”

At this price point, this is the cheapest the game has ever been not just on Nintendo Switch consoles, but any platform. And unless it receives a 95 percent discount, it is not going to get any cheaper than this.

Of course, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is no Mario Kart, but it is a competent kart racer. This is evident by its 70 on Metacritic, a score that more or less lines up with its various user reviews across the Internet.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals like this one — click here.