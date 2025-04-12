Netflix Adding Popular Nickelodeon Series For the Very First Time

Netflix in the United States is set to add a popular Nickelodeon series for the very first time this summer. While the Nickelodeon series has streamed on Netflix in the past, it has only ever been in other regions, never in the United States. On July 1 though, this is going to change. Once added, the show will be streaming on Netflix for two years, set to depart the streaming service on June 30, 2027.

More specifically, it has been revealed that Paw Patrol is finally being added to the American version of Netflix. That said, it won’t be in totality. Rather, only Season 2 and Season 3 of the popular Nickelodeon show are being added. This may seem odd, but is actually standard for the series, which is not available in totality in any region. To this end, Canada — where the show is produced — currently has Season 4 through Season 11, carrying more seasons than any other region. Despite limited regional availability, and despite added limited availability on top of this, the show still finished as the fourth most popular kids series on Netflix last year, behind only CoComelon, Peppa Pig, and Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Paw Patrol, for those unfamiliar, is an animated TV show created by Keith Chapman and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. The show debuted back in August 2013, and continues to air new episodes to this day. Over this time, 11 seasons and 262 episodes have been released, as well as a few movies. And at the moment, there is no signs of it slowing. In fact, in the past it has been suggested by the aforementioned Chapman and Spin Master Entertainment the show could continue for many more years, if the demand is there of course. Right now, there is certainly plenty of demand.

There is no word of any other season of Paw Patrol beyond Season 2 and Season 3 being added. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Netflix — including all of the latest Netflix news, all of the latest Netflix rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Netflix speculation — click here.

