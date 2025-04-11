Netflix Users Have Only Three Days to Watch One of the Best Horror Movies Ever

The horror lineup on Netflix is going to be changing for the worse in the very near future. There are obviously plenty of horror options on the streaming service to choose from, so a single movie exiting the service doesn’t feel like the biggest deal, but it does keep when a streamer you subscribe to loses one of the very best the genre has to offer. That’s what is going to happen after the weekend, when Netflix bids farewell to Hereditary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 2018 film immediately established Ari Aster as one of the most important voices working in horror, in addition to flipping the genre on its head and ushering in an emotional, cerebral new era of big screen scares. Hereditary has been a staple of Netflix’s horror lineup for a little while now, but will unfortunately exit the service at the start of the week, giving subscribers just a couple of days to watch it.

Hereditary is set to leave Netflix on April 15th, meaning that Monday, April 14th, will be the final day the film will be available to watch on the service. So if you’ve had Hereditary in your Netflix watchlist and just haven’t gotten to it yet, your time is quickly running out.

Since releasing Hereditary, Aster has gone on to direct Midsommar and Beau is Afraid. His next movie, Eddington, is expected to arrive sometime this year.

[RELATED: Impossible to Find Horror Movie Suddenly Starts Streaming]

What’s Netflix Losing in April?

Hereditary marks one of the biggest losses for Netflix this month, but the streaming service has actually already seen several popular titles exit since April began. Films like Interstellar, The Karate Kid, and How to Train Your Dragon left the service on April 1st, and there are a few other exits still to come.

You can check out a full list of Netflix’s April departures below.

April 1st

Baby Driver

Boyz n the Hood

Bruce Almighty

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Elysium

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Interstellar

It

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Legion

Miss Congeniality

Molly’s Game

The Nice Guys

Richie Rich

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Rust and Bone

Space Jam

When in Rome

April 4th

Serena

April 8th

Megan Leavey

April 11th

Pixels

Scream (2022)

April 12th

A Quiet Place Part II

April 15th

Hereditary

April 16th

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 21st

No Hard Feelings

April 24th

Minions

April 29th

Patriots Day

Are you disappointed to see Hereditary leaving Netflix next week? Will you be watching it before it’s gone? Let us know in the comments.