Netflix Users Have Only Three Days to Watch One of the Best Horror Movies Ever

The horror lineup on Netflix is going to be changing for the worse in the very near future. There are obviously plenty of horror options on the streaming service to choose from, so a single movie exiting the service doesn’t feel like the biggest deal, but it does keep when a streamer you subscribe to loses one of the very best the genre has to offer. That’s what is going to happen after the weekend, when Netflix bids farewell to Hereditary.
The 2018 film immediately established Ari Aster as one of the most important voices working in horror, in addition to flipping the genre on its head and ushering in an emotional, cerebral new era of big screen scares. Hereditary has been a staple of Netflix’s horror lineup for a little while now, but will unfortunately exit the service at the start of the week, giving subscribers just a couple of days to watch it.
Hereditary is set to leave Netflix on April 15th, meaning that Monday, April 14th, will be the final day the film will be available to watch on the service. So if you’ve had Hereditary in your Netflix watchlist and just haven’t gotten to it yet, your time is quickly running out.
Since releasing Hereditary, Aster has gone on to direct Midsommar and Beau is Afraid. His next movie, Eddington, is expected to arrive sometime this year.
What’s Netflix Losing in April?
Hereditary marks one of the biggest losses for Netflix this month, but the streaming service has actually already seen several popular titles exit since April began. Films like Interstellar, The Karate Kid, and How to Train Your Dragon left the service on April 1st, and there are a few other exits still to come.
You can check out a full list of Netflix’s April departures below.
April 1st
Baby Driver
Boyz n the Hood
Bruce Almighty
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Elysium
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Interstellar
It
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Legion
Miss Congeniality
Molly’s Game
The Nice Guys
Richie Rich
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Rust and Bone
Space Jam
When in Rome
April 4th
Serena
April 8th
Megan Leavey
April 11th
Pixels
Scream (2022)
April 12th
A Quiet Place Part II
April 15th
Hereditary
April 16th
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
April 21st
No Hard Feelings
April 24th
Minions
April 29th
Patriots Day
Are you disappointed to see Hereditary leaving Netflix next week? Will you be watching it before it’s gone? Let us know in the comments.