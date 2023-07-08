Ahsoka Star Addresses Dave Filoni's Upcoming Star Wars Movie

Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to premiere on Disney+ next month, and it will feature the live-action debut of many fan-favorite animated characters, including Sabine Wren, who will be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Recently, Bordizzo was interviewed by Games Radar and teased the timeline of the new series. The actor was also asked about the recently-announced Star Wars film that's set to be directed by Ahsoka showrunner, Dave Filoni.

"When I heard they were doing the movie, at Celebration in London [in April], I was like, 'Maybe one day I'll find out whether I'm a part of that!'" Bordizzo said with a laugh. "This is one of those times when I can so happily tell you I have no idea what's going on with that. I'm happy not to, because that way I don't have to lie to you!"

During an interview with Empire Magazine, Filoni was asked about his upcoming film and addressed if it will serve as he culmination of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

"Culmination is an interesting word," Filoni shared. "The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there's the big story of the day, too. A New Hope, [The Empire Strikes Back], and Return of the Jedi tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We've been building all these small stories."

Filoni went on to use the connection between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Andor as an example of the way a theatrical event can connect to a TV series.

"To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea -- a monumental moment in the time period that changes what's happening," Filoni pointed out. "What Tony [Gilroy] has done [in Andor] and what we did in [Star Wars] Rebels, everything then changes when Luke blows up the Death Star. You're looking for those moments that define an era, and that's what the films really should be about -- whether it's characters coming together, or a defining moment."

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.