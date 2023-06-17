Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Responds to Hayden Christensen Rumors

Star Wars: Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson addressed the rumors of Hayden Christensen popping up in the Disney+ series. There has been some speculation that we could see the two standing across from each other this year. Total Film spoke to Dawson about the possibility in Star Wars: Ahsoka, and she's just trying to focus on how amazing it is that they're in the same universe now. So, there's an artful dodge there. Even with that avoidance, there is a distinct possibility this could happen as Ahsoka came face to face with her mentor back in the Star Wars: Rebels days. Check out her full answer down below for yourself.

"It's just been really cool that at this moment, I'm joining it, and he's been able to come back [in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi] and also get embraced by the Star Wars family in a way that I think is much deserved," Dawson said. "It's definitely one of those things that would be super cool if he was [in Ahsoka], but I'm just really grateful that we're in the same universe."

(Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm)

She also mentioned, "It's pretty remarkable and exciting. We were teenagers, and then I saw him right immediately afterwards go into this universe. I never could have fathomed that I would have had any part of that, besides just being a fan of his, and being really proud of him."

Star Wars: Ahsoka's Biggest Challenge During Production

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars creative team guru Dave Filoni has had to navigate a lot of changes since these shows began to debut on Disney+. With Ahsoka, the challenge actually ended up being introducing the title character to a lot of the audience who might not remember or did not watch the excellent Clone Wars series.

"The biggest challenge was, there's a whole bunch of audience that know her, and a whole bunch that don't," Filoni said of the fan-favorite after Star Wars Celebration. "She has one foot in the Star Wars that a lot of people know because of her connection to Anakin, and yet she's all new and can go in her own direction, in her own way. I think that makes her an interesting bridge between what came before and what's really possible." He added of George Lucas' thoughts on the project, "It's almost like when you turn in a big paper at school," Filoni said with a laugh. "It's like, 'Here it is!'"

Will There Be A Season 2 of Star Wars Ahsoka?

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Ahsoka hasn't even premiered an episode yet. But, Rosario Dawson is hoping for a Season 2. The character's popularity has been something to behold over the years. It feels like her modern appearances just enhance the fan fervor to get more adventures with the popular force-user.

"I'm absolutely putting it out into the universe. We're joking about it, but I'm manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni] manifest this role," Dawson shared with Empire Magazine about a second season. "So I'm ready. I'm excited. I'm willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that."

What Will Ahsoka's Journey Look Like?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

