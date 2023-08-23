Star Wars Ahsoka: Does Anakin Skywalker Show Up in Episodes 1 and 2?

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+, and they follow the titular character after the events of Star Wars Rebels. When Ahsoka was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, she was Anakin Skywalker's apprentice. However, she left the Jedi Order before her training was complete, and Anakin's transformation into Darth Vader soon followed. Last year, Star Wars prequels star Hayden Christensen returned to the role of Anakin in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it was previously reported that he would be showing up in Ahsoka. A recent teaser featured new words spoken by Anakain, so fans have been eager to see him again in the new series. If you're waiting to see (or hear) Christensen in Ahsoka, you'll have to wait a little longer, because he was not featured in the show's first two episodes.

"In this war, you face more than just droids. As your Master. It's my responsibility to prepare you. I won't always be there to look out for you. Don't be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka," Anakin is heard saying in the trailer. Hopefully, the show will reach an Anakin moment soon, but in the meantime, fans seem to be enjoying the first two episodes.

Hayden Christensen on Anakin's Return:

Obi-Wan Kenobi took place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars, and Christensen previously explained that Vader is still trying to bury his Anakin side in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"We learn more about [Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi]," Christensen told Yahoo. "He's a very complex character, there's a lot there to dig into. He's on a mission. He's very driven in his pursuit of hunting down the remaining Jedi, and that mission is a very personal one for him." He added, "In a lot of ways [Vader's mission] is him reconciling his past, and trying to realize the identity that he really wants to move towards ... He's trying to bury Anakin as deep down inside as possible ... He's trying to kill that side of himself."

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.