Star Wars: Ahsoka Inspires Three Big Fashion Collections

The launch of the live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+ has been boosted by some major merch drops, which have included Funko Pops, Black Series action figures, and exclusive fashion collections from shopDisney, Hot Topic, and BoxLunch. If it’s Star War style you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the shopDisney, Hot Topic, and BoxLunch collections complete with links where they can be ordered. We’ll start with shopDisney, who have launched an early access merch promotion for Disney+ subscribers.Starting today, August 23rd and concluding on September 1st, subscribers will have early access to highly anticipated toys, apparel, and collectibles inspired by the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the merch will only be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older. If you meet all of the requirements, simply visit the shopDisney Star Wars page during the special access window and login with your Disney+ credentials to score your gear. Fashion highlights from the collection include the following:

Next up we have Hot Topic, who have launched a Her Universe / Our Universe Star Wars: Ahsoka Collection that includes t-shirts, dresses, hoodies, button-ups, and more. You can shop the entire collection right here, and we’ve highlighted some of our favorite looks below. At the time of writing, you can score 20% off these styles using the code HT20 at checkout.

Hot Topic’s sister site BoxLunch has also rolled out a Star Wars: Ahsoka collection that includes apparel, home goods, bags, jewelry, and accessories. You can shop the collection right here, though not all of the pieces were live at the time of writing. That should change soon Again, we’ve highlighted some of our favorites below.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm’s creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Ahsoka‘s first two episodes debut on Disney+ on August 22nd. Subsequent episodes of Ahsoka premiere on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. You can keep up with the latest news about Star Wars: Ahsoka right here.