Ahsoka Has Star Wars Fans More Hyped Than Ever

The first two episodes of Ahsoka have been released to the masses, and Star Wars fans are eating it up. Shifting to a new night-time release, Disney+ dropped both episodes Tuesday night a move that quickly skyrocketed the show to trending status. Mirroring the overwhelmingly positive critics reviews from earlier in the month, the response from fans has been virtually entirely positive with most praising Dave Filoni's worked on reassembling the characters from Star Wars Rebels.

As of press time, the show has a near-perfect 92-percent Fresh Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes after counting over 250 ratings. The Tomatometer, the score determined by the reviews of critics, stands at 85-percent Fresh. It's even already earned the coveted Certified Fresh badge.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.