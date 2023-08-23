Ahsoka Has Star Wars Fans More Hyped Than Ever

The Rosario Dawson-starring series has fans raving about the future of the franchise.

By Adam Barnhardt

The first two episodes of Ahsoka have been released to the masses, and Star Wars fans are eating it up. Shifting to a new night-time release, Disney+ dropped both episodes Tuesday night a move that quickly skyrocketed the show to trending status. Mirroring the overwhelmingly positive critics reviews from earlier in the month, the response from fans has been virtually entirely positive with most praising Dave Filoni's worked on reassembling the characters from Star Wars Rebels.

As of press time, the show has a near-perfect 92-percent Fresh Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes after counting over 250 ratings. The Tomatometer, the score determined by the reviews of critics, stands at 85-percent Fresh. It's even already earned the coveted Certified Fresh badge.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

