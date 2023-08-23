Star Wars: Ahsoka Makes Major Change to Sabine Wren

Star Wars: Ahsoka, revealing a surprising development for fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels character Sabine Wren. SPOILERS follow for Star Wars: Ahsoka‘s first two episodes. Ahsoka‘s opening episodes see the title Jedi, played by Rosario Dawson, traveling to Lothal to get help from former Spectre cell member Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. It’s a reunion first teased in the epilogue to the Star Wars Rebels series finale, which debuted years ago, but there’s some surprising tension between the two characters. The reason for that tension may not be what Star Wars Rebels fans expect.

Ahsoka reveals that Ahsoka Tano took Sabine Wren under her wing as her Jedi Padawan. That’s surprising because Sabine didn’t show any Force sensitivity in Star Wars Rebels and struggled to train under the Jedi Kanan Jarrus when she needed to learn to wield the Darksaber before turning the Mandalorian weapon over to Bo-Katna Kryze. The droid Huyang (voice of David Tennant) seems to acknowledge this by commenting on Sabine’s feeble Force abilities. Sabine also didn’t create her lightsaber from the ground up but modified the one that Ezra Bridger left behind before he disappeared.

When did Ahsoka train Sabine?

It’s unclear exactly when Ahsoka took Sabine on as her Padawan. There’s more than a decade from when Star Wars Rebels ends to when Star Wars: Ahsoka begins, and the entire original Star Wars trilogy occurs in between. The training must have taken place sometime in the intervening years.

Is this what Ahsoka kept busy with during the events of the original trilogy? Sabine had promised Ezra that she’d watch over Lothal, which might explain why neither she nor Ahsoka are involved in the original trilogy films’ events. IT could be that Ahsoka thought she and a second Jedi stood a chance of defeating Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, but It’s all a bit unclear.

Why did Sabine choose to become a Jedi Padawan?

Sabine’s reasons for attempting to walk the path of a Jedi are uncertain. She showed no interest in becoming a Jedi during Star Wars Rebels despite being surrounded by Jedi like Ahsoka, Kanan, and Ezra.

One theory is that it’s an attempt to honor Ezra’s memory. That would explain why she uses Ezra’s lightsaber instead of building a new one. If that’s the case, her arc through Star Wars: Ahsoka may be about realizing that trying to become something she’s not might have been the wrong choice.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm’s creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.