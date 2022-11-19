Star Wars: Andor Star Diego Luna Teases Season 2

The season finale of Andor is dropping on Disney+ next week, and the Rogue One prequel has already been confirmed to have two seasons. In fact, the show is expected to start production on Monday. The new show takes place five years before Rogue One, and the second season is expected to lead right into the events of the film. Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, recently spoke with The Playlist and teased the second and final season of the series.

"Well, we are walking [into Rogue One] yes," Luna explained. "One thing that we've said and everyone knows is that the next season ends just before Rogue One, we're going to get all the way there, and many things are going to happen that I think some people are expecting. But definitely, there's no way to avoid it."

Luna continued, "The pace is going to change, but it's not going to change that much because we shot this [season] in blocks of three ... Now we're going to do that [again], we're going to do blocks of three that take us through four years, and it's going to be quite an interesting thing to witness. Another important thing, and this we cannot deny, is when we started doing this, none of us had done something in this format. We were thinking film. And now we understand what it is to deliver something that comes weekly and that rhythm, what it means. Obviously, that learning will reflect in the next season."

Which Rogue One Characters Are In Andor?

In addition to Luna's Cassian Andor, the new series also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly) and has featured the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera as well as Duncan Pow as Melshi. Fans are hoping that the second season will also include the return of Alan Tudyk as K-2SO. During an interview with Collider last year, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney's D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he is unlikely to show up in the first season of the show.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

The season finale of Andor drops on Disney+ on November 23rd.