Star Wars: Alan Tudyk Teases Potential K-2SO Return in ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series

The heroes in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story might have met their demise in the film’s finale, yet the upcoming TV series focusing on Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor will open up all-new possibilities for those characters. Alan Tudyk, who brought the droid K-2SO to life, recently teased his excitement about that project and confirmed he has heard talks about what to expect from the series.

“It’s a prequel, so it is a prequel. I love those guys, I do. I love those guys,” Tudyk shared with ComicBook.com. “Diego Luna is one of my favorite people on the planet. I know what they’re doing, and it’s very exciting. We talked about it.”

This is far from confirmation that the droid will appear in the series, though Tudyk’s passion for the collaborators at Lucasfilm would make his character’s return plausible, especially given that he has apparently been informed of the series’ trajectory.

The series is described, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Cassian Andor actor Diego Luna shared in a statement when the series was announced. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Tudyk and Rogue One animation supervisor Hal Hickel previously teased to ComicBook.com details about the droid’s life prior to the film.

“The backstory was pretty limited. Knowing that he was in the Empire, he was sort of reborn when Cassian gave him his reprogramming. He was enslaved, in a way. He was more of a stoic character. He had to follow orders,” Tudyk explained. “Basically, he just scurried around. He did lots of security stuff. He had a big bunch of keys that hung off his belt.”

This battle-worn backstory was reflected in the overall design of the character.

“In fact, you glimpse another enforcer droid in the Imperial facility and we had him look really spotless. No paint chips or anything, whereas K-2 is all scratched up,” detailed Hickel. “We actually considered whether they might even completely remove the Imperial insignia on his shoulder. We decided to keep it, it’s kind of scratched up, but you can still see it. We figured the Rebels are kind of rough and tumble and they’re not going to be too precious about it.”

Stay tuned for details on the Rogue One prequel series, which is set to land on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, next year.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.

