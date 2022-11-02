Andor: Who Dies in Episode 9?

Andor is the latest Star Wars series on Disney+, and it only has three episodes left of its first season. The show has been pretty dark, and we've already seen some deaths throughout the episodes. Last week's episode saw Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) being sent to Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence. His block is run by fellow inmate Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) who keeps his head down and plays by the rules. However, that might be changing after the latest episode revealed some dark secrets about the prison.

Andor and the other prisoners are forced into some hard labor with terrifying consequences: if your team is slowest to build their parts, they get electrocuted. This week, an older inmate named Ulaf (Christopher Fairbank) suffered a stroke from the extremely taxing labor, and Kino and Andor stayed by his side while a medical officer came to check him out. He claimed he couldn't help Ulaf and euthanized him while alluding to the fact that he was never going to be free anyway. After rumors were circulated about problems on another block, Andor and Kino learn a dark truth: prisoners aren't actually being sent home when their sentences are up. Based on Andor and Kino's final moment, it looks like a jailbreak might be in the show's future. While Ulaf wasn't a character we knew well, his tragic death held a lot of weight, and it's clear his passing will set some big things in motion.

#andor spoilers

i think the duty of taking care of Ulaf falling to Cassian so naturally was due to the fact that he's taken care of Maarva for so long pic.twitter.com/n7OBKH5fS8 — kaytuesso (@jeronandor) November 2, 2022

Is Andy Serkis Playing Snoke in Andor?

This isn't Serkis' first time in Star Wars. He also played Snoke in the sequel trilogy. However, Kino Loy is a completely different character. "It's a difficult one because I'm sure [a Snoke origin is] exactly what people will think," Serkis explained to Vanity Fair. "And why would they think other? I was a bit confused as to whether to do it or not, but it was purely because I love Rogue One. I truly loved the grounding of that film in a world which felt both real and yet still felt epic." He continued, "What I imagined of Kino's backstory, before he was in prison, was that he was a union leader. He's used to working as a foreman. I wanted him to come from a place where he was put in prison for, perhaps, standing up for workers' rights, and then put into a position of authority because that's what he does. He is a natural leader. But he really just wants to serve his time. He's got a family."

Andor releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.