Star Wars: Andor Features Return of Sequel Trilogy Star

The eighth episode of Andor is now streaming on Dinsney+ and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who is currently going by the name Keef, as he gets sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence. Andor is forced into some hard labor with terrifying consequences: if your team is slowest to build their parts, they get electrocuted. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by a familiar face: Andy Serkis. Of course, Serkis is known for appearing in many major franchises including Lord of the Rings, Marvel, and DC, but this is not his first time appearing in Star Wars. He also played Snoke in the sequel trilogy, and he's making it clear that the characters are not the same.

"It's a difficult one because I'm sure [a Snoke origin is] exactly what people will think," Serkis explained to Vanity Fair. "And why would they think other? I was a bit confused as to whether to do it or not, but it was purely because I love Rogue One. I truly loved the grounding of that film in a world which felt both real and yet still felt epic." He continued, "What I imagined of Kino's backstory, before he was in prison, was that he was a union leader. He's used to working as a foreman. I wanted him to come from a place where he was put in prison for, perhaps, standing up for workers' rights, and then put into a position of authority because that's what he does. He is a natural leader. But he really just wants to serve his time. He's got a family."

Why Did Snoke Die in The Last Jedi?

During Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver) briefly give into their connection, and Ben saves Rey by killing Snoke. Last year, Serkis opened up about his character's death.

"I was devastated when I read that script because it was all going so well," Serkis admitted. "I was like, 'Man, this is a boss character. I'm going to love playing... what!? You're kidding me, what?' I was like 'Okay, is a good idea? I supposed it is. I was slightly mortified, pardon the pun." Serkis admits, "It was all in the right, I think," he said. "I loved playing that character and I love the face-off scene between Kylo Ren and Rey, and so it was great."

Is Andor Getting a Second Season?

Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Tony Gilroy, who also co-wrote Rogue One, doesn't have plans to direct any episodes. Benjamin Caron, Toby Haynes, and Susanna White are all credited for helming episodes in the first season, and it looks like a Yellowjackets alum, Ariel Kleiman, will be tackling some of the second season.

Andor releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.