Star Wars Fans Are Doing Their Best Shrugs for the #BenSoloChallenge

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been in theaters for a handful of weeks now, and there’s been a lot of the film for fans to process. The film’s journey for Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is definitely something that fans have been discussing, and it looks like that has led to a pretty fantastic new meme. Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below! Only look if you want to know! In the film’s third act, Ben begins to realize that he can shed the persona of Kylo Ren, and fight for the Light Side as his mother, Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), would have wanted. Ben goes to find Rey (Daisy Ridley) on Exegol, in an attempt at helping her fight Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and saving the galaxy. Through their Force connection, Rey realizes that Kylo is on her side, and decides to slip him Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) lightsaber. The lightsaber disappears behind Rey’s back, as Kylo brandishes it from behind his back, and proceeds to shrug at the Knights of Ren.

The scene has become a favorite for quite a lot of Star Wars fans, and has led to the creation of the #BenSoloChallenge. In it, fans post videos attempting to recreate the scene, while using their lightsaber or some other object. Here are a handful of our favorite entries.

Saw the #bensolochallenge on my tl and remembered about me (Rey) and my friend (Leia) having a go at it a couple of weeks ago pic.twitter.com/BEQchnwLiP — 𝐵𝑒𝓃 ❤️⚔️💙 doctormaster lockdown (@reybenx) January 6, 2020

I HAD to do the #BenSoloChallenge! Shout out to @testtube27 for starting it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/524vc3gMFT — Lorie Ren ✨ (@LegendofLorie) January 6, 2020

Clearly I couldn’t wait until I got home from work for this. #BenSoloChallenge@testtube27 pic.twitter.com/X8EqA30y0l — Krazie Unkie: Just a Sith Chimp named Brad (@KrazieUnkie) January 6, 2020

Did one for build a bear Ben lol #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/xeXSBX3osr — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲 ✨𝐵𝑒𝓃 𝒮𝑜𝓁𝑜 𝐿𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓈 (@reylomyhalo) January 6, 2020

The #BenSoloChallenge from a tiny sick Ben Solo who wanted to join in. pic.twitter.com/9kISmcVdBR — Ella (@ObiwanxKannoli) January 6, 2020

