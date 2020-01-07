Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Are Doing Their Best Shrugs for the #BenSoloChallenge

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been in theaters for a handful of weeks now, and there’s been […]

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been in theaters for a handful of weeks now, and there’s been a lot of the film for fans to process. The film’s journey for Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is definitely something that fans have been discussing, and it looks like that has led to a pretty fantastic new meme. Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below! Only look if you want to know! In the film’s third act, Ben begins to realize that he can shed the persona of Kylo Ren, and fight for the Light Side as his mother, Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), would have wanted. Ben goes to find Rey (Daisy Ridley) on Exegol, in an attempt at helping her fight Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and saving the galaxy. Through their Force connection, Rey realizes that Kylo is on her side, and decides to slip him Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) lightsaber. The lightsaber disappears behind Rey’s back, as Kylo brandishes it from behind his back, and proceeds to shrug at the Knights of Ren.

The scene has become a favorite for quite a lot of Star Wars fans, and has led to the creation of the #BenSoloChallenge. In it, fans post videos attempting to recreate the scene, while using their lightsaber or some other object. Here are a handful of our favorite entries.

Great

Amazing

Perfect

Bless

Mood

Dew It

Adorable

Too Cute

Greatest Crossover

We Stan

