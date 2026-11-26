Star Wars made a huge splash when it premiered in 1977, entrancing a whole generation. There are numerous reasons for this – interesting characters, a familiar yet also strangely fresh setting, and “lived-in” feel that made it different from other sci-fi. It was this tech that played a big role in the popularity, especially the ships and vehicles of the Rebel Alliance. Now, there was a pragmatic reason why all of these designs were so cool – Lucas kept the merchandising rights and nothing else at first, so he made sure that there were a lot of toys to sell, making enough money to buy back the rest of the rights to his work – with the wizards of Industrial Light and Magic making some of the coolest sci-fi designs ever.

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While the Empire was defined by their massive warships and clouds of TIE Fighters, the Rebels had a more DIY, small scale aesthetic, with their more powerful, better designed fighters allowing them to even up the odds. When the Alliance finally won, the New Republic would take their place in both canon and Star Wars Legends, introducing numerous new fighter designs to defend the galaxy. These 5 Rebel/New Republic fighters, from both canon and Legends, are the best of the best, bringing their pilots home against the worst odds.

5) Y-Wing

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars has some of the most lethal fighters in sci-fi, but there’s one that doesn’t get nearly enough respect. In fact, it has often got the exact opposite of respect from most, partly because it looks like a wreck (I remember when Luke said in Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for N64 that it handles like a sleepy Hutt). The Y-Wing has a terrible reputation with fans who have only watched the movies, but for those who have moved beyond them, the Y-Wing is one of the most devastating fighters in the galaxy. The ship may look like it’s held together with baling wire and tape, but it’s actually one of the most durable fighters out there.

Y-Wings were able to take a beating and then be easily rebuilt. Clone Wars surplus, the Rebels stripped the armor off of them, allowing them to work on them easier. Y-Wings were the early backbone of the Alliance, helping the various Rebel cells get some early victories. Armed with two forward laser cannon, a combination missile/torpedo/bomb launching suite (basically, they could modified to use any of those), and an ion cannon turret, it could do a lot of damage and take a lot thanks to its shields. They might have been slow and a bit sluggish on the turns, but they had it where it counted and brought many pilots home that would have died piloting a faster fighter like the A-Wing.

4) K-Wing

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

I was a huge fan of the Legends novels that ran from 1991 to 2012. I read nearly all of the ones published by Bantam in the ’90s, including Star Wars: The Black Fleet Crisis. This trilogy was about an alien race named the Yevetha. Based in the Deep Core of the galaxy, the Empire enslaved them and forced them to create the Black Fleet. However, at some point after Endor, the Imperials on N’Zoth vanished and xenophobic Yevetha rearmed, ready to paint the Core Worlds with the blood of every species that wasn’t them. That’s a pretty cool premise, right? I’d love to tell you that it was a good series, but the second book slammed on the breaks, slowing everything to crawl, and the trilogy never recovered (the second book kicked off with Lando, Lobot, and the droids searching a giant empty ship for. A. Hundred. Pages).

However, the first book introduced readers to some of the coolest Star Wars ships of them all, including a new fighter that was a cousin to the Y-Wing. The K-Wing was also made by Koensayr, who wanted to create a fighter that would take everything great about the Y-Wing and enhance it, while also making the fighter generally better. The K-Wing was a heavy bomber; much like the B-Wing, it was made to hit mid-sized warships on its own, and larger ones as squadrons. It was the definition of heavily armed, with a medium-range twin laser cannon turret, a short-range quad-turbolaser battery (that’s right, like the big ships) and 18 hardpoints, which could mount weapons concussion missiles, proton torpedoes, plasma torpedo, flechette launchers, homing missiles, ion bombs, and Conner Nets (nets that had ion cannon technology that disabled ships). It was also heavy and slow, although it was fast enough for its size and weight class, with the kinds of weapons, shields, and armor that made up for it. A good K-Wing crew could survive anything.

3) E-Wing

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The E-Wing was introduced in 1991’s Star Wars: Dark Empire comics. It was built by Freitek, a company made up of the Incom designers of the X-Wing, for the New Republic. It was meant to be the next generation of space superiority fighter, with stronger shields, better armor, and faster engines. It was armed with three laser cannons, one on each wings and one over the cockpit, with two proton torpedo launchers. The prototypes had swing wings, but Freitek went with the fixed design in the end. The fighter was slightly faster than the X-Wing and at about the same levels of maneuverable and durable.

It was a good fighter that could never outperform the X-Wing. It ended up a secondary fighter in Legends, but it was still used. After Disney purchased Lucasfilm, it was one of the designs that they kept and it has been used in several shows. However, they removed the cockpit-mounted laser, which honestly always looked pretty stupid. In both canon and Legends, the E-Wing was a versatile fighter that could take a beating, but bring its pilot and astromech back to base.

2) StealthX

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Yuuzhan Vong War devastated the galaxy 25 years after the destruction of the Death Star in Legends. They were able to almost completely conquer the galaxy, destroying the New Republic. In its place the Galactic Alliance arose, a conglomeration of galactic powers that included the remnants of the Empire, the Bothans, the Hutts, the Hapans, and the rest. They modernized their militaries, using the lessons of the war to create new generations of old favorites, including the venerable X-Wing. Newer models like the XJ-3 and 5 made the older ones look quaint, with Incom making numerous variants, including the StealthX.

The StealthX took the XJ-3 spaceframe and smoothed out its lines. It was painted with an anti-sensor coating black paint, speckled with white to match the starfield around it. Its engines had specialized baffles so its emissions were basically non-existent. Its sensor systems were lower-powered and the comm system was basically turned off as a default. It became the fighter of choice for the Jedi, since they could use the Force as sensors and comms. They even created the shadow bomb technique (although this was first used before the StealthX was put into service in the Yuuzhan Vong War), allowing them to use the Force to push armed proton torpedoes – which had their propellant systems removed and packed with more explosives – making them even deadlier. StealthXs were optimized for Jedi, but anyone could fly them, as evidenced by legends of the cockpit Wedge Antilles and Tycho Celchu, who were able to outfly Jedi without even turning on their sensors or comms when they flew them.

1) B-Wing

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Rebel Alliance had a hard time fielding an actual fleet. While they had some capital ships – Corellian CR-series corvettes and gunships, liberated Nebulon-B frigates, jury-rigged monstrosities like the Rebel Assualt Frigate (which was what would happen if a Dreadnought-class cruiser got drunk and had a baby with a Nebulon-B) and the Rebel Bulk Crusier, which seemed to made of scraps of every ship that could power a turbolaser battery, the Mon Calamari modified MC-series of frigates and crusiers, and various others – they didn’t have them in any appreciable numbers. Remember the Rebel Fleet in Return of the Jedi? That not one portion of the Fleet, it’s the whole thing, while the Imperial Fleet there wasn’t even one percent of how many capital ships the Empire could field.

The Rebels used their fighters to make up for it, launching hit and run attacks against bigger targets. Eventually, the Rebels in both canon and Legends designed the B-Wing. In Legends, it was a collab between the insectoid Verpine, some of the best shipbuilders in the galaxy, and Commander Ackbar. They designed the fighter to be slow and strong, with powerful shields and capital ship-grade weapons. Its weapons mounts were modular and it could be armed with lasers, turbolasers, autoblasters, concussion missiles, and proton torpedoes. The canon version was different; while it was built by Slayn & Korpil, the Verpine hive, it was designed by the Mon Cal Quarrie (named after Star Wars concept artist and the guy who came up with the fighter designs Ralph McQuarrie) and had what amounts to a superlaser system, with the wing cannons combining their power to fire devastating lancers of energy. Be it in canon or Legends, a B-Wing is going to survive just about anything.

What’s your favorite Rebel or New Republic (or Galactic Alliance; I’m partial to Alephs and Eta Actis-5s)? Do you like canon fighters or Legends better? Sound off in the comment section below.