Billie Lourd Sings Beautiful Song to Commemorate the Third Anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s Death

December 27th, 2019 marks three years since the world lost Carrie Fisher, the writer and actor best known for playing Leia Organa in the Star Wars films. Fisher's presence has been especially felt this month since she's featured in the newly released film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which used archive footage of the iconic star from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While fans continue to mourn Fisher, there's one person who feels this great loss more than anyone: Billie Lourd, Fisher's only child. On Christmas day, Lourd posted a heartfelt message for people dealing with loss during the holidays, and today she's posted something extra special in honor of her mother. Lourd took to Instagram to share a video of her singing a beautiful song to commemorate the anniversary of her "momby's" death.

"✨TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt Bathtub Sessions-Angel From Montgomery ✨❤️✨ 'You will lose someone you can't live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn't seal back up. And you come through. It's like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.' - Anne Lamott ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🙏🏼 to @moonbrothersmusic," Lourd wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including two of Lourd's American Horror Story co-stars:

"K but you are an angel," Gus Kenworthy wrote.

"❤️❤️❤️," Leslie Grossman added.

Other celebrities chimed in with hearts, too:

"❤💗❤💗," Bravo's Andy Cohen wrote.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Lourd's Booksmart co-star, Molly Gordon, added.

Recently, Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, revealed to Page Six that he found an after-death note written by his sister. Here's what it said:

"I am dead. How are you? I'll see you soon … I would call and tell you what this is like, but there is no reception up here. Cut. New scene, new setup, new heavenly location. I have finally got the part that I have been rehearsing for all my life. God gave me the part. This is the end of the road I have been touring on all my life."

We miss you, Carrie!

