Book of Boba Fett Star Temuera Morrison Reveals Key Difference Between Boba and Jango Fett

Actor Temuera Morrison holds a special place in the Star Wars universe, as he’s had the rare opportunity to play two different live-action characters in the franchise. He’s currently starring in The Book of Boba Fett, playing the iconic bounty hunter, but his first role in the franchise came a full 20 years ago, when he played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Jango was the man who was used as the prototype for the Clone Army, but he wanted to keep one of the young clones out of training to raise as his own son.

Morrison is getting the chance to play both father and son in Star Wars, though he has approached them in very different ways. During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com about his work on The Book of Boba Fett, Morrison told us what makes the two characters so unique.

“I just think Boba had lost his dad at a young age. So I think he’s kind of a little bit more venomous and has a simmering kind of violence underneath him and a desire for revenge,” Morrison explained. “Especially for people like Mace Windu so he can take on the respect that his father had. I was little bit better as Boba; I thought to Jango Fett- I wasn’t quite sure what I was doing there, but I was having so much fun. That was back in the year 2000 on Attack of the Clones in Sydney.

“But I think it’s the fact that he had to survive on his own a little bit more so and had a few more chips on his shoulders and had been through this solid experience and he’d been taken into a new tribe. And obviously had been alone for a number of years. So finding this family, I guess in terms of the Tusken tribe, opened up new things. But again, in this Book of Boba Fett series, we get the chance to explore a lot of that void that we don’t know about because we didn’t see too much of Boba Fett. It’s given them a wonderful opportunity to open up fresh stories in the Star Wars saga.”

Even though Boba Fett has been one of the most popular Star Wars characters for decades, fans are just now getting the chance to see his personality with shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Morrison’s portrayal is the first real examinations of the character we’ve ever had, at least in a live-action format.

