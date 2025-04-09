9 Years Later, Andor Season 2 Will Change How You Watch Rogue One

Andor star Diego Luna teases that moments from the show’s second season will change how Star Wars fans look at Rogue One on a rewatch. Speaking with Empire while promoting Andor Season 2, Luna and Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy were asked about the first season’s powerful writing and if there will be similar moments peppered throughout the second and final season. Gilroy noted that the success of Andor Season 1 pushed the creative team to go even bigger for Season 2, and then Luna chimed in to explain how the show will help recontextualize parts of Rogue One.

“I mean, we know what we have to do. We never had a moment where we let down [after Season 1],” Gilroy said. “Everybody knew that we couldn’t be over-confident. And we also knew, if this works [on Season 1], we’d better write a bigger cheque for the second season. We knew that we had to go big. So, that’s what we’re trying to do. I mean, hell yeah. Hell yes. There hopefully are a lot of moments.”

Added Luna, “I have an answer for that one: not just in the [second] season. Even in Rogue One, you’re gonna hear some lines [on a rewatch] and go [gasps gutturally]. Before, you just passed over them. Not anymore.”

Andor Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 22nd. This time around, the show has a very unique release schedule that sees three episodes released weekly until the final batch arrives in mid-May. This rollout plan stems from Andor Season 2’s structure; each three-episode block covers one year leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Lucasfilm has been sure to highlight major Rogue One connections in various Andor Season 2 marketing materials. Trailers have featured the Death Star’s presence and Director Orson Krennic’s role in the show. The studio has also highlighted Alan Tudyk’s return as K-2SO, Cassian’s loyal droid companion from Rogue One.

Prequels are always a tricky proposition because the audience knows how the story ultimately ends, but the Andor creative team had the right idea when crafting the show. If a prequel can fundamentally change how a viewer perceives moments or dialogue from its parent program, there’s a good chance it’s an effective bit of storytelling that adds something worthwhile. One of the benefits of building a longform narrative in a medium like TV is that the writers have plenty of time to really flesh out the characters and add depth to them. Cassian was already an intriguing figure based on what was presented in Rogue One, and he’s become an even more fascinating character knowing his origin story. Seeing the beginnings of his friendship with K-2SO and his further involvement with the Rebellion will serve to make him more well-rounded.

It will be interesting to see how Andor Season 2 impacts future rewatches of Rogue One. Odds are, it will be done in a clever, organic manner. Andor set itself apart from other Star Wars projects by not relying too heavily on fan service and connections to the larger franchise, a testament to Gilroy’s strong work on the show. Audiences know what happens to Cassian and K-2SO in Rogue One, but there are plenty of other Andor characters whose fates are unknown. Whatever happens to them will certainly have an effect on how people look at Rogue One. Andor Season 2 looks to be as hard-hitting and compelling as its predecessor, so viewers should be in for something special.