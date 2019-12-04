Bryce Dallas Howard Writes Special Messages to the Women of Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Last week saw the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s fourth episode, “Sanctuary,” which served as the second episode of the series to be helmed by a woman and the first to prominently feature female characters. The episode was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, the actor best known for playing Clarie Dearing in the Jurassic World films, and featured actors Gina Carano (Deadpool), Julia Jones (The Twilight Saga), Ida Darvish (Inferno), and youngster Isla Farris (Future Man). Howard took to Instagram this week to praise all of the ladies from the episode.

“Chapter Four of @themandalorian wouldn’t be what it is without the powerhouse women on screen. ⁣@ginajcarano — you are Cara Dune through and through. Your strength and grace blew me away every day on set. You are a star. Even though I love Mando, I can’t help but cheer every time you knock him to the ground.”

“@juliarjones — No wolves or vampires this time! Julia, I was over the moon getting the chance to work with you again. Your presence this episode is brilliantly tender and fierce and you are a dream collaborator:) I will forever ‘ship Omera and Mando ;).”

“@idadarvish — the spotchka QUEEN! You brought life to this character in a way I could have never imagined and kept us all in stitches on set! You are a secret weapon through and through!⁣”

“@islafarris — I swear everyone’s heart grew three sizes watching your love for #BabyYoda. Thank you for sharing your beautiful spirit with me, everyone on set, and all watching at home. ⁣It was a joy and privilege to be your director ❤️”

Some of the actors replied to the post:

“Bryce!!! Working with you as a director was one of the most meaningful parts of this extraordinary experience. Your passion, compassion, confidence, openness, honesty ETC is literally endless. What a wild stroke of luck to get to work with you again. Omando 4eva,” Jones wrote.

“♥️🤗🔥,” Carano added.

Ming-Na Wen, who will be appearing in an upcoming episode of The Mandalorian, also commented:

“Finally got to see Chapter 4!! I watched it twice in a row! So many strong, talented women, including the one helming this kickass episode behind the camera! Congrats, @brycedhoward,” she wrote.

In addition to Howard, other episodes of The Mandalorian were directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Chi), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones, Better Call Saul), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows), who is also voicing IG-11 on the show.

The first four episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.