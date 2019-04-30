Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Star Wars Plush Sale is On

Star Wars Day is starting early at Build-A-Bear Workshop with an online-only sale offering up to 50% off their Star Wars plush, costumes, and accessories. You can shop it all right here until May 5th (or while supplies last).

At the time of writing, Build-A-Bear’s Chewbacca, R2-D2, Stormtrooper, Captain Phasma, Kylo Ren, and Rey bears were in stock for as little as $17.50. You can also score Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, Praetorian Guard, Boba Fett, Captain Phasma, and Jedi Knight costumes for $8 – $15.30. However, the Star Wars sale isn’t the only BaBW news…

Build-A-Bear recently launched their plush collection for Disney’s upcoming live-action Aladdin which is set to hit theaters on May 24th. The entire Build-A-Bear Workshop x Disney Aladdin collection is available to order here.

Needless to say, the gift set bundles are going to be at the top of everyone’s…wish list. Actually, there are standard and deluxe bundle options for Aladdin, Jasmine, and Genie (Abu can be ordered separately or as part of an Aladdin bundle). Naturally, the deluxe bundles come with all of the costumes and accessories, though many of the items can be purchased separately. Note that some of the bundles are only available for online orders.

Finally, Psyduck and Snubbull have joined Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Pokemon lineup alongside Pikachu, Eevee, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Meowth, Jigglypuff and Alolan Vulpix! The bundles will include the following items:

The Online Exclusive Pokemon Psyduck Bundle includes a 13-inch Psyduck plush, a Raincoat and matching Rainhat for Psyduck, a Luxury Ball Hoodie, Psyduck 6-in-1 Sound Chip, and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Psyduck Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) card for $65.

The Online Exclusive Pokemon Snubbull Bundle includes a 15-inch Snubbull plush, a Vest and Bows for Snubbull, a 6-in-1 Snubbull Sound Chip, and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Snubbull Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) card for $55.

You can order Psyduck and Snubbull plush right here along with the rest of Build-A-Bear’s Pokemon collection.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.