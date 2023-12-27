Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Shares Touching Message on the 7th Anniversay of Her Death

December 27th marks seven years since Carrie Fisher passed away. The iconic actor and writer known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars was 60 when she died. In the seven years since Fisher's passing, many of her friends, fans, and family members have paid tribute to her in various ways. Earlier this year, Fisher finally got her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, Fisher's only child, Billie Lourd, accepted the star on her mother's behalf. Today, Lourd took to Instagram to mark the anniversary of her mother's passing and share some powerful words about grief.

"It has been 7 years since my mom died (but who's counting?? Me I guess?) Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once. This year when I woke up I felt grateful – or ✨griefull✨if you will," Lourd wrote. Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last."

Lourd continued, "Today I was holding my daughter while she was napping in my arms and my eyes welled up with tears of joy. I laughed at myself then cried more cause I was laughing. I felt my mombys presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day. The kind of warmth where you unknowingly close your eyes and take a slow breath through your nose and grin. I miss her every day but the cliche is also true – she is with me every day – she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy. As I tell my son, she lives in the stars – and she damn sure makes my life sparkle. Sending my love to all my griefers out there. And hoping everyone can feel a little sparkle of griefull among all the feelings grief inevitably brings." You can view the post below:

Mark Hamill Reacts To Carrie Fisher's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

When Fisher was finally honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, took to Instagram to celebrate his longtime costar before attending the event and sharing kind words about her.

"May The Fourth Be Carrie Frances Fisher Day As She Receives Her Richly-Deserved⭐️ On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame," Hamill wrote. "I am so happy to be here with Billie and so many of my Star Wars colleagues," Hamill said during today's ceremony. "I met Carrie when she was 19 years old," he shared. "Every expectation I had was just obliterated, she was so caring, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years. I just couldn't believe it. And brutally frank. She started telling me stories, intimate stories about her family."

"I mean, these are things I probably would not tell friends unless I knew them for years. But that was Carrie. She also had a wisdom that was far beyond what a 19-year-old was expected to have," Hamill continued. "I'm so please that we're here to honor her legacy and accomplishments."

The Luke Skywalker star also shared the same tribute from when Fisher passed back in 2016. "Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all, whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, and the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent, and ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away."

You can currently watch all of Carrie Fisher's Star Wars movies on Disney+.