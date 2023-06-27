Carrie Fisher's Iconic Star Wars Dress to Be Sold at Auction After Being Found in an Attic

A dress worn by Carrie Fisher in the original Star Wars film could sell for $2 million at auction. According to The Wrap the dress, which was worn by Fisher's Princess Leia in the final scene of Star Wars, was long believed to have been destroyed and ultimately discovered in a London attic belonging to one of the film's original crew members. The dress has since been restored — a process that was done by hand over an 8-month period — and is now set to go up for auction by Propstore Auctions. Bidding on the auction will begin at 8 a.m. PT on Wednesday, June 28th.

Per the item's listing, the dress is the original screen-matched ceremonial dress by legendary costume designer John Mollo and was worn by Leia in the film's final scene in the throne room where Leia bestowed medals of honor on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). The dress is the only Princess Leia costume known to still exist from the film. Only one copy of this dress was ever made for the film.

Bidding started at $500,000 and there has already been one absentee bid for $750,000. The dress is expected to go for between $1 and $2 million.

The dress is part of Propstore's Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction and contains a number of other notable items including Peter Quill/Star-Lord's Helmet from Guardians of the Galaxy (1&2); Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) cracked hammer from Thor: Love & Thunder; the Evil Clown Doll from Poltergeist; and costumes from films like Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Gladiator, and The Big Lebowski.

"This year, Propstore's Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction contains many never seen before treasures from film and television content including Princess Leia's Ceremonial Dress from the end of Star Wars which was once thought to be lost and the screen-matched "Evil" Clown who dragged Robbie under the bed in Poltergeist," Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO said in a statement. "Whether you're an advanced collector or you just learned it's possible to own items like these, we'll have over 1,400 original lots of prop costumes and more to choose from, representing over 500 of your favorite titles."

Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from Wednesday 28th to Friday 30th June 2023.

What do you think? Do you think the iconic Princess Leia dress will go for $2 million at auction or will it go for more (or less)? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!