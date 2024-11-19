Columbia’s Star Wars Vader Collection Involves Hayden Christensen

Columbia’s Star Wars partnership with Disney / Lucasfilm has been a holiday tradition for a decade now, and they’re celebrating the milestone with their biggest collaboration to date. The new 16-piece Streetwear-inspired collection for 2024 combines a Darth Vader Dark Side asthetic with Columbia’s proprietary tech for comfort and protection against the elements. Most notably, this includes their Omni-Heat thermal reflective lining and Omni-Tech waterproof shell, which I can say from personal experience work incredibly well in their jackets.

Some of the key pieces in the collection include the Darth Vader Interchange Jacket (which comes in a standard and extremely limited edition Hayden Christensen autographed version), the Vader Parka, and the Vader crossbody bag. There will even be a boot in this collection, which is a first for Columbia’s Star Wars lineup. A breakdown of each of these pieces can be found below.

Vader 3L Interchange Jacket

Vader 3L Interchange Jacket (MSRP $600) / See at Columbia: “A special-edition 3-in-1 jacket inspired by Darth Vader and built to master the elements with a durable triple-layer waterproof-breathable shell and inner down layer that can be worn separately or together. Star Wars-inspired features include a custom red and black Omni-Heat Infinity lining, graphic print inspired by Vader’s home planet of Mustafar, messages in Aurebesh, lightsaber zipper pulls, reflective detailing, and construction inspired by Vader’s helmet, armor, and chest plate.”

Hayden Christensen Autographed Vader 3L Interchange Jacket

Limited-Edition Hayden Christensen Autographed Vader 3L Interchange Jacket (MSRP $2,000) / See at Columbia: “A limited-edition 3-in-1 jacket inspired by Darth Vader and autographed by iconic Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen. This ultimate collector’s item comes in a custom box. 100% of the sale of the Hayden Christensen Autographed Vader 3L Interchange Jacket will benefit Make-A-Wish, the nonprofit dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This is available in the U.S. only with a limit of one per customer while supplies last.”

vader parka

Vader Parka (MSRP $350) / See at Columbia: “A special-edition parka inspired by Darth Vader and built to master the elements with an Omni-Tech waterproof-breathable shell and warm custom red and black Omni-Heat Infinity lining.”

vader boot

Vader Boot (MSRP $200) / See at Columbia: “Columbia’s first-ever Star Wars footwear will be a special-edition boot inspired by Darth Vader and built with advanced cushioning, traction, and custom red and black Omni-Heat Infinity lining for added warmth.”

darth vader crossbody bag

Vader Crossbody Bag (MSRP $60) / See at Columbia: “This versatile, special-edition crossbody bag is inspired by Darth Vader and built for everyday adventures with an adjustable strap, multifunctional storage, and zip-off front pocket with clip attachment for added utility. Authentic Star Wars features include lightsaber zipper pulls, Vader chest plate woven patch, and a message in Aurebesh.”

In addition to the pieces mentioned above, the Columba x Star Wars Darth Vader collection will also include t-shirts, socks, hats, a hoodie, a blanket, a belt, and a water bottle. All of these items will be available in limited quantities right here at the Columbia website starting on December 5, 2024 at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET for Columbia Greater Rewards members and 9:00 am PT / 12 pm ET for the general public.

Needless to say, that 30 minute window for Columbia Greater Rewards members will be crucial for anyone that wants the Hayden Christensen autographed Darth Vader jacket. However, popular pieces in Columbia’s Star Wars collections have sold out quickly as well, fetching twice the price on eBay shortly thereafter. That said, if you have your heart set on a certain item from this collection, you can sign up for the rewards program right here.