Daisy Ridley Says the Rey/Kylo Ren Relationship Is “Satisfying” in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The next film in the Skywalker Saga will serve as the end of a series of movies that began over 40 years ago, showing how the galaxy can move in after the epic battle between the Light and Dark sides of the Force in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And while Rey and Kylo Ren nearly became allies after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the film ended with them firmly on opposite sides, fighting over the fate of the galaxy in the final film of the saga.

Rey actress Daisy Ridley appeared at D23 Expo alongside many of her co-stars in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and teased her epic confrontation with Kylo Ren on the fallen ruins of the Death Star, as shown in the new footage released at the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What’s fun is what’s been teased so far has confounded the fans because when I’m in the desert is he in the TIE [fighter]? What’s going on? Am I running away? Am I running toward [something]? In the fight, we’re fighting each other,” Ridley explained in an interview with PEOPLE.

She added that the new movie serves as a fitting conclusion while also following off of the events of the previous film.

“It’s, I think, a very satisfying story. Because also, leaving [The Last Jedi] I was like, ‘Oh I guess we’ve mined that relationship.’ No, no, we’ve mined it some more,” Ridley explained.

The new footage of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker threw fans for a loop with the insane reveal of “Dark Rey,” where her character is clad in black robes and wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber. And while many are assuming this means her character turns to the Dark side, Ridley expressed that filming that moment was an amazing experience.

“It honestly felt really cool. It felt really cool,” Ridley explained to MTV News. “I think it was- there were obviously conversations about how it looked, like genuinely cool. And that people would wanna be that version of Rey. However that may last, however long it lasts, wherever she ends up… But it felt really good.”

The new Star Wars movie is likely to provide a ton of surprises for fans, and it should serve as a fitting end to the saga that has lasted for nine films across multiple decades and generations of fans.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters December 20th.