Watch Ewan McGregor One-Up Hayden Christensen in the Perfect Star Wars Way

Ewan McGregor, who portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, recently delighted fans with a witty in-character moment during an autograph session that cleverly referenced his on-screen rivalry with Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. A TikTok video currently circulating on social media platforms shows McGregor making a strategic decision about where to place his signature on a fan’s cap that already contained Christensen’s autograph, turning a simple signing into a moment of franchise nostalgia. The impromptu interaction has quickly gained traction online, with fans appreciating how McGregor continues to embrace his iconic role more than two decades years after his initial appearance as the Jedi Master in The Phantom Menace.

When presented with the cap featuring Christensen’s signature, McGregor inquired with distinct enthusiasm about the placement of his own autograph. “Can I be above him? I’m trying to get the high ground on him,” McGregor quipped while positioning his signature, directly referencing the pivotal moment from Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan warns Anakin, “It’s over, Anakin! I have the high ground!” This moment highlights McGregor consistent good humor and appreciation for the fandom that has supported the franchise for decades.

The playful autograph moment between McGregor and Christensen’s signature represents just the latest chapter in a professional relationship that has spanned over two decades. The actors first shared the screen in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, where Christensen debuted as the young adult Anakin Skywalker opposite McGregor’s already-established Obi-Wan Kenobi. Their on-screen dynamic — a complex mentor-student relationship that would ultimately dissolve into one of cinema’s most tragic rivalries — became the emotional cornerstone of the prequel trilogy. While initial reception to the prequels was notoriously mixed, time has been kind to both actors’ performances, with many fans now celebrating their portrayal of this crucial relationship in Star Wars lore.

The Prequel Star Wars Trilogy’s Cultural Redemption

When The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith were initially released, they faced significant criticism from both critics and longtime fans of the original trilogy. Reviews frequently criticized elements ranging from dialogue and pacing to the heavy use of then-groundbreaking CGI, with performances sometimes caught in the crossfire of broader disappointment. McGregor’s portrayal of Obi-Wan generally received more positive notice, while Christensen faced particularly harsh criticism for his portrayal of Anakin Skywalker. Over time, however, a notable shift occurred as younger viewers who grew up with the prequels as their introduction to Star Wars reached adulthood and began vocally defending these films. Social media platforms amplified this reevaluation, with memorable scenes and dialogue — including the “high ground” moment — becoming celebrated cultural touchpoints.

The prequel renaissance reached its most visible expression when McGregor and Christensen returned to their iconic roles for 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The six-episode limited series, set approximately ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, allowed both performers to revisit their characters during the dark period between the trilogies. Their reunion was met with enthusiasm from fans who had come to appreciate the prequels’ contribution to the broader Star Wars narrative.

All Star Wars movies and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series are available for streaming on Disney+.

